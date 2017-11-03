This week’s Tampa Bay Lightning fan poll: We’re in it now...or are we?

As of the time this poll is published, the Lightning are 10-2-2, with 22 points and in first place with a five-point lead over the Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division.

Before we get to the poll question itself, let’s establish a couple indisputable truths:

This is November. There’s a long, long way to go and the Lightning have guaranteed themselves nothing.

A good start is better than a bad one (duh), but it doesn’t always result in anything significant (see: Montreal Canadiens, last couple of seasons).

There will be bumps in the road, because there always are and sometimes those bumps ruin everything (see: Montreal Canadiens, last couple of seasons)

Having established these truths, we find ourselves with 17% of the season in the rearview mirror and a pretty spectacular record. Closer to 20% (or one-fifth) than 10%. That’s a good-sized chunk.

And before anybody gets upset, we’re not “jinxing” anything. Nobody’s counting any chickens, unhatched or otherwise. If the record reflected otherwise, we wouldn’t be conceding defeat (see: Arizona Coyotes, right now). We’re merely asking, when does the start stop being just a start and become more than that?

So that’s this week’s question; at what point do we stop saying this is a great start and start saying this is a great season?