Why an outdoor game could work down south

I’ll preface this with some publicity for a previous article I wrote as to why the NHL should include all its franchises in its outdoor games.

Upon the conclusion of the first period of the Rangers/Senators Game 6, the NHL community was all ears, given that an announcement regarding an outdoor game was forthcoming.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was at MSG to announce the 2018 Winter Classic matchup. Before his announcement, there were a handful of teams NHL fans assumed would be chosen to play in this outdoor spectacle: the Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Blackhawks, Red Wings, etc.

The NHL decided on pairing the Rangers and the Sabres in the outdoor match to be held on January 1, 2018, at Citi Field in New York—the home of the New York Mets.

The Sabres? Yes, the Buffalo Sabres. The same team that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season. The same team that is ranked 25th in value among the 30 *current* teams league-wide, according to Forbes (only $5 million less in value than the Lightning, however, solely due to the market size). The same team that ranked 21st in the league this past season in average home attendance. But, also, the same team with rising star (and general manager—for those who understand the joke) Jack Eichel.

This will mark the fourth appearance for the Rangers in an outdoor game. Having served as the away team for the three previous matches, you’d think a game in New York would result in the Rangers as the host team. Well, you’d be wrong by virtue of this reasoning:

Should note, at the Winter Classic 2018..., even though the game is in NYC, Buffalo will be the home team. 1/2 — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 10, 2017

Since the League "buys" the home gate...the cost of a home game in Buffalo is drastically less than a home game at MSG. 2/2 — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 10, 2017

The Rangers defeated the Flyers 3-2 in the 2012 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park as well as the Devils 7-3 and the Islanders 3-1—the latter two were both part of the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.

For the Sabres, this will mark only their second outdoor appearance. They were defeated by the Penguins 2-1 in a shootout at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the 2008 Winter Classic—the inaugural event—which will have happened ten years from when they face off against the Rags.

So, why does this drive me (and likely every other Lightning fan) nuts?

Yet again, the same handful teams are getting the chance to play in these events. You really can’t even call it a "chance." These teams are basically being rewarded for being located in a big market/city or for having some deep historical ties to the early days of the NHL (See: Original Six). These once-in-a-lifetime spectacles outdoors are becoming commonplace for teams like the Rangers, Canadiens (4 appearances), Penguins (4 appearances), Red Wings (4 appearances), and Blackhawks (5 appearances).

Eight* NHL teams still have yet to even be considered to host an outdoor game, let alone play in one as the away team. Those teams are the Lightning, Predators, Stars, Panthers, Hurricanes, Coyotes, Blue Jackets, and, of course, the Golden Knights, who will began play in the NHL in the 2017-18 season.

I would bet good money on the fact that Vegas fans will see an outdoor game before Bolts fans, unfortunately.

The all too easy excuse for not putting these seven teams in the outdoor games is simple: the climate is not conducive to the necessary ice conditions OR the market is just too small.

Fans of these teams, however, are not clamoring to host one of these games. These fans just want to see their damn team play in one, regardless of its location. The spectacle itself will draw away fans—there is no denying that.

It seems nowadays that the Winter Classic and Stadium Series games are just a showcase for the biggest market teams. Well, how do you grow "smaller markets"? Putting them on a national stage outdoors would surely help, right?

And, in fact, the logistics for an outdoor game in a southern climate could very well work. The 2014 Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium began game play with an outdoor temperature in the 70s! The Florida climate in January and February could surely reach that, although it is prone to significant unpredictability.

The average high in Tampa in January is 70; the low is 52. In February, 73 for the average high, and 54 for the average low. With humidity lowest at night, a 7:30 pm puck drop on New Year’s Day or a mid-January Stadium Series game is more than practical.

In indoor rinks, the surface temperature of the ice hovers around 24˚F. Although that is likely not attainable outdoors—as has been noticed in the bounciness of pucks in some outdoor games—the attention that the outdoor games have garnered nationwide is remarkable.

The NFL owns Thanksgiving. The NBA owns Christmas. The MLB owns the 4th of July. And now the NHL* owns New Year’s Day.

*Well, the biggest-market teams do.

I am sick and tired of the naysayers who don’t think an outdoor game could work down south. On top of that, the cycling of the same teams teams ad nauseam is driving me nuts.

As a fun exercise, I researched some venues that could host an outdoor game that would include one of the eight teams (even Vegas) in the spectacle that has never gotten the chance to do so to this point:

Sure things

Raymond James Stadium Original use: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Host team: Tampa Bay Lightning Capacity: 65,890 Tropicana Field (Indoor, thatched roof) Original use: Tampa Bay Rays Host team: Tampa Bay Lightning Capacity: 42,735 The Shoe (Ohio Stadium) Original use: Ohio State Buckeyes Football Host team: Columbus Blue Jackets Capacity: 104,944 Nissan Stadium Original use: Tennessee Titans Host team: Nashville Predators Capacity: 69,143 Bank of America Stadium Original use: Carolina Panthers Host team: Carolina Hurricanes Capacity: 75,412 AT&T Stadium (Retractable roof) Original use: Dallas Cowboys Host team: Dallas Stars Capacity: 100,000 Globe Life Park in Arlington Original use: Texas Rangers Host team: Dallas Stars Capacity: 49,115

Stretches

Marlins Park Original use: Miami Marlins Host team: Florida Panthers Capacity: 36,742 University of Phoenix Stadium (Retractable roof) Original use: Arizona Cardinals Host team: Arizona Coyotes Capacity: 63,400 Chase Field Original use: Arizona Diamondbacks Host team: Arizona Coyotes Capacity: 48,519 Sam Boyd Stadium Original use: UNLV Rebels Football Host team: Vegas Golden Knights Capacity: 40,000

These are just some of the options, but the possibilities are almost limitless. It will be up to the NHL to make a bold move and shake up the staleness that has consumed the outdoor games.

So, when, you might ask, will the Bolts—2015 Eastern Conference champions and 2016 Eastern Conference runners-up—get a taste of an outdoor game? Or the Preds—an up and coming club oh so close to making its first trip to the Stanley Cup Final this spring? Or the Blue Jackets—a team with a solid young defensive core that finally was able to finish top 5 in the league in points this regular season? Well, you could make a case for any of the aforementioned seven (or eight) clubs, but it will all boil down to the NHL taking a step outside of its comfort zone in order to include all of its franchises.

As it seems, the NHL seems to favor its go-to teams—the Pittsburghs, and the Detroits, and the Chicagos—but it’s getting old, and it’s getting old fast.

Please follow my Twitter account @BoltsGuy04.