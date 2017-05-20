With the looming cap crunch this off-season, Yzerman will be thinking hard about how to re-tool the Lightning roster on the fly so that it can contend for the 2017/18 season. However, he will also need to do the same in the summers of 2019 and 2020, although more so in 2019.

Let’s take a look at three key future restricted free agents and what their contracts could look like.

Brayden Point

Selected: 79th overall (3rd round) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (Original pick was MIN) Potential: Top-6 forward, No. 2 Center Contract History: Signed three-year, entry-level contract on 3/28/2015 Cap hit: $686,667 with potential bonuses of $697,500 over the three years for an average annual value (AAV) of $919,167

At the 2014 Draft, the Lightning originally owned the 80th overall selection. Perhaps fearing that the Wild would possibly select Point, the Bolts sent this pick and a seventh-rounder to the Wild for the 79th pick, and got their player.

Point, who at the time was only 5’9", was coming off of a 91-point campaign in 72 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL. He was regarded as a first-round talent but slipped due to his diminutive stature and frame.

Although touted for his hockey IQ, Point's slight frame kept NHL teams wary of drafting him. TSN’s Craig Button projected him to be taken in the late first round at pick 24. NHL Central Scouting ranked Point 31st in their final rankings.

After being returned to juniors after his draft year, Point led the Warriors as their captain, putting up 87 points in 60 games in the 2014-15 season and 88 points in 48 games in the 2015-16 season. He was lighting up the WHL.

Arriving at training camp in the fall of 2016, Point was eligible to be sent to the AHL had he not made the big club. With seemingly no roster spots up for grabs, most people would not have been surprised to see Point in a Syracuse jersey by the beginning of the regular season.

But, most people, including myself, would be wrong.

Point made the opening night roster, and his hockey sense was evident from his very first shift. A Tyler Johnson 2.0, as some might say, Point began the season struggling to finish some Grade A chances he had, and he wasn’t able to find the back of the net for the very first time* until his 12th game before sustaining a broken hand that kept him out for nearly the entire month of January.

*He did score a shootout in the 3rd game of the season against the Panthers at Amalie, although that is not technically considered his first NHL goal.

The injury actually seemed to help Point. Once he returned, he put up 25 of his 40 points, and he did so in 32 games. During this 32-game stretch, he had a 6-game pointless streak, as well, at the beginning of March.

The Brayden Point of the second half of the year is the player that will become a star in this league for years to come. His ability to make plays coupled with his elusive speed has really validated what the Lightning scouting staff saw in him leading up to his draft year.

Point finished the year with 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points in 68 games. Not bad for a rookie. It would not surprise me to see him finish in the top-15 in Calder voting for Rookie of the Year.

Point will be relied on to provide solid top-6 minutes for the Bolts, as well as, chipping in offensively. I would imagine he could hit the 50-point mark next season and even eclipse that in the 2018-19 campaign.

Point will be a restricted free agent without arbitration rights after the 2018-19 season. There will likely be two options that Yzerman can do for Point’s next contract, which can be signed as early as July 1, 2018:

1. Re-sign him to a bridge deal (2 or 3 years), whereby he will remain an RFA at contract’s end.

2. Re-sign him to a long-term deal to buy some of his UFA years.

Given Point's rapid ascent to the AHL, his potential, and his upside, I would be surprised if Point agreed to a bridge deal. Point may put up 50+ points in each of his next two seasons, and that consistency of play would certainly warrant more than a bridge deal.

If a bridge deal is signed, however, it could range between two to three years and somewhere in the $2.5-3.5 million range. This would ensure that Point is an RFA at the end of this contract.

Yzerman could also look to sign Point long-term—likely six or more years. A decent comparison to what this could look like is the contract of Anaheim forward Rickard Rakell. Rakell did not burst on to the scene in his rookie year but had a pretty good contract year (20-23—43 in 72 games) before being re-signed to a six-year, $22.8M contract (AAV: $3,853,672). Rakell put up 33-18—51 in 71 games with the Ducks this year and has added 13 points in 15 playoff games. At this point, that contract looks like a steal for Anaheim, who drafted Rakell three spots after Namestnikov in the first round of the 2011 Draft.

As for Point, he may garner more money for the same or more term (7 or 8 years). A long-term contract for him could be signed as early as July 1, 2018, at six or more years around $4-4.5 million, if Yzerman is comfortable with that valuation. Keep in mind: there are a bevy of centers in the organization, including Brett Howden (27th overall selection in 2016), so Yzerman will have plenty of options with which to work. Maybe Point decides to take a home-town discount? It remains to be seen.

Nikita Kucherov

Selected: 58th overall (2nd round) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft Potential: Elite, top-5 scorer in the NHL Contract History: Signed three-year, entry-level contract on 9/11/2012 Cap hit: $711,667 with potential bonuses of $547,500 over the three years for an AAV of $894,167 Signed three-year contract extension on 10/11/2016 ($14.3M over 3 years; AAV $4,766,667)

After a successful playoff run that ended one goal shy of the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, the Bolts had selections towards the end of each round that they owned a pick in the 2011 Draft.

With the 58th overall pick, they chose Nikita Kucherov out of Russia. Kuch would go on to play one more season between the KHL and MHL (similar to North America’s NHL and AHL) before coming over to the Québec Ramparts of the QMJHL. He was dealt to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and between the two clubs put up 63 points in 33 games, including 24 points in 14 playoff games for the Huskies.

Due to the "Russian Factor" and the possibility of Kucherov playing out his career entirely in Russia, he was able to slip to the end of the second round, although he was ranked 17th overall out of a set of 140 European skaters in a final scouting rankings in his draft year.

Kuch did nothing but impress in his rookie professional season in North America. After putting up 24 points in 17 games in Syracuse, he was called up to the big leagues and scored on his first shot in the NHL. He followed this feat up with 8 more goals and 9 assists in 52 NHL regular season games before adding a goal in two playoff games against the Canadiens in 2014.

Funny note to add: Peckham, the Lightning’s play-by-play announcer actually referred to Kucherov as Dmitri Kucherov on the call of the goal. Methinks the name of Belarussian defenseman Dmitri Korobov was bouncing around in his head at the time.

In his next two seasons, Kuch would go on to put up 59 goals and 72 assists for 131 points in 159 regular season games, combined with 21 goals and 20 assists for 41 points in 43 playoff games. Yeah. He’s wicked good.

After the expiration of his entry-level deal, Yzerman signed him to a short-term, bridge contract worth just over $4.7 million per year for three years. Kuch will have arbitration rights at the expiration of this contract, and he took a discount on this deal for Yzerman to assemble a more competitive roster.

During the 2016-17 season in the first year of his new deal, Kuch was easily the MVP for the Lightning, followed by Victor Hedman. Kuch put up 40 goals and 45 assists for 85 points…in 74 games. Incredible. He put the team on his back following Stamkos’ meniscus injury and put himself into the Hart conversation, although he will likely finish in the 5-9 range in voting, in my opinion.

The way that Kuch played this past season makes this bridge contract look like an absolute steal. It was a steal even at the time that he was signed in early October. But, if Kuch continues to play at this superstar level, he may price himself out of Tampa, I fear, if Drouin remains with the club, as well. But knowing Yzerman, I’m sure he finds a way to keep all parties content.

By the time Kuch’s current deal expires, Stamkos’ $8.5 million cap hit will be on the books for 5 more years; Hedman’s $7.875 million cap hit for 6 more; Killorn’s $4.45 million cap hit for 4 more (unless he is moved), and Callahan’s $5.8 million cap hit will remain for one more season. However, the dead weight contract of Jason Garrison’s will be up, as will Braydon Coburn’s $3.7 million cap hit.

Kuch will likely command an eight-year deal worth upwards of $7-7.5 million per year—Tarasenko-like money. That’s how good he is, and he deserves that money, at this point. It will all come down to the finances and the Jedi mind tricks that Yzerman loves to employ.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Selected: 19th overall (1st round) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (Original pick was DET) Potential: Elite, top-5 goaltender in the NHL Contract History: Signed three-year, entry-level contract on 5/6/2014 Cap hit: $925,000 (maximum) with potential bonuses of $1.65M over the 3 years Signed three-year contract extension on 7/1/2016 ($10.5M over 3 years; AAV: $3.5M)

When the Lightning acquired a 2012 1st-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings for Kyle Quincey in a flip, they were fortunate to have two picks in the top 19. With the 10th overall selection, the Bolts chose Slater Koekkoek, and with the 19th overall selection, Tampa chose 6’3" goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy out of Russia.

In his draft year, Vasy was regarded as the best goaltender in the draft, with Malcolm Subban just behind him in terms of potential. He was the 10th best prospect on Red Line Report and 23rd best on McKeen’s Hockey. There was no doubt that he would go in Round 1, and the Lightning were not going to let this opportunity to draft a franchise goaltender slip by the waist side.

Vasy immediately adjusted to the professional ranks upon joining the Crunch in the AHL during his rookie season. So much so that he unseated veteran backup Evgeni Nabokov during the 2014-15 season with his play. Nabokov’s inconsistency coupled with Vasy’s potential made Vasy’s stint in the AHL brief, only playing in 37 total AHL games from 2014 to 2016.

Vasy was immediately relied on in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, at the age of 20, and he proved his worth. With his calm, relaxed play in this high-stakes moment, Vasy shined, although he was on the wrong side of the Game 4 loss in Chicago that he started.

Vasy continued to be shuffled between the NHL and AHL in the 2015-16 season in order to get playing time, but he was yet again relied on in the 2016 playoffs—this time in the Eastern Conference Final against Pittsburgh. He, again, showed just how good he could be, with a .925 save percentage, although he was one fluky puck shy of taking the Bolts to their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in two years.

His stellar play allowed Yzerman the ability to shop Ben Bishop, a pending UFA, who had one year left on his deal at the beginning of the 2016-17 season. No deal formulated at the 2016 Draft, although one was close with Calgary supposedly, and the pair split time before Bishop was dealt to L.A. at the deadline.

At this time, Vasy assumed the number one role and ran with it, posting a .930 save percentage in 18 games. He was assisted by veteran backup Peter Budaj, acquired in the Ben Bishop deal from L.A.

Although his career statistics aren’t eye-popping at this time, the potential is there. Vasy has the upside to be a top-5, elite goaltender in this league, and he is learning to become more consistent—the last step to cementing his potential.

At the end of this bridge deal, Vasy will have arbitration rights. It is likely a deal gets done beforehand between the two parties to ensure that the Lightning are set in net for the next chunk of years, as a deal can be signed as early as July 1, 2019.

If all goes according to plan and Vasy continues developing into an elite goaltender, he will likely desire a long-term six- to eight-year deal worth in the neighborhood $5.5-6.5 million. Vasy is part of the core, along with Kuch, Hedman, Stamkos, and Drouin (assuming he stays). It will be vital to lock him up to a long-term deal.

Conclusion

The key to Yzerman successfully maneuvering around the cap in two seasons will be locking up these players as soon as possible and to as cap-friendly a contract as humanly possible. Knowing Yzerman, however, I will not at all be surprised to see him work his magic again when the time comes.

