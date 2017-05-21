 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse Crunch vs. Providence Bruins preview: AHL Eastern Conference final Game 2

After the Crunch’s first away win in the playoffs since April 22nd, Syracuse looks to keep the ball rolling in game 2 of the Eastern Conference final.

By Allokago
Scott Thomas

The bottom line: Syracuse Crunch vs. Providence Bruins, game 2

The Syracuse Crunch hasn’t been a very good playoff road team. Between rounds one and two, they only won one away game, a double-overtime victory against St. John’s way back on April 22nd. Going into this third round with Providence, a team that had just defeated the Hershey Bears three different times on their own ice, Syracuse knew that they needed to start picking up their game away from the War Memorial.

After a 6-3 final in Providence this past Friday, it’s safe to say that the away game monkey is off the Crunch’s back. Now, however, they’d be wise to keep up their strong play against a team that has proven they can make themselves at home in their foe’s arena.

Game two is in Providence tonight. The series will then shift back to Syracuse for games three, four, and five (if needed).

Pre-game reading:

Game night essentials:

  • The pre-game radio broadcast with Dan D’Uva will start at 6:45 EST on ESPN Syracuse. You can stream the game in its entirety for free.
  • Puck drop is at 7:05 ET.
  • AHL Live has special playoff pricing deals for every game of the AHL playoffs, as well as team-specific packages. There’s also a pay-per-view option.
  • Be sure to follow the team on Twitter for updates if you’re away from other options.
  • AHL scoring totals so far:

Potential lines and pairings for Syracuse:

Starting netminder:

Mike McKenna

Potential lines:

Michael Bournival - Yanni Gourde - Cory Conacher

Adam Erne - Gabriel Dumont - Joel Vermin

Tye McGinn - Matthew Peca - Erik Condra

Daniel Walcott - Byron Froese - Kevin Lynch

Potential defensive pairings:

Matt Taormina - Dominik Masin

Slater Koekkoek - Ben Thomas

Jake Dotchin - Mathieu Brodeur

Potential lines and pairings for Providence:

Potential lines:

Danton Heinen - Jordan Szwarz - Wayne Simpson

Jake DeBrusk - Austin Czarnik - Chris Porter

Colton Hargrove - Colby Cave - Senyshyn

Anton Blidh - Ryan Fitzgerald - Tyler Randell

Potential pairings:

Alex Grant - Tommy Cross

Chris Casto - Matt Grzelcyk

Chris Breen - Linus Arnesson

Starting goalie:

Drew McIntyre

