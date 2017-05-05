Tampa Bay Lightning first-round picks: Where are they now?

First, special thanks to @ChrisBrunson on Twitter for suggesting this article topic.

As seasons come and go, so do the players. Tampa Bay Lightning will be embarking on their 25th anniversary season this fall—a club that just over a decade ago hoisted the Stanley Cup. Sandwiching that magical season, however, was a run of rather forgettable first round picks. Let’s take a look back at some of those selections and see where these players are today.

2000

After finishing the 1999-2000 campaign with a meager 19 wins and 54 points, the Lightning finished second-to-last in the league. The Bolts were 15 points ahead of last-place Atlanta Thrashers. In the draft lottery, Tampa Bay obtained the fifth-overall selection. That pick was sent to the Islanders, who selected Raffi Torres after taking goaltender Rick DiPietro with the 1st overall selection. This draft was held in Calgary.

The Lightning eventually obtained the eighth-overall selection from the Rangers and chose right winger Nikita Alexeev. Alexeev put up 53 points in 62 games in his draft year for the OHL’s Erie Otters (Yes, the same Otters that current Lightning prospects Erik Cernak, Anthony Cirelli, and Taylor Raddysh play for).

Alexeev debuted for the Bolts in the 2001-02 season, posting 8 points in 44 games. At 6’6", 227 pounds, he was the power forward that the Lightning were looking for. However, he just couldn’t adapt to the NHL, and although he played in all 11 games in the 2003 Stanley Cup Playoffs, putting up one goal, he did not see time with the Lightning during any part of the 2004 Cup-winning year, instead playing in Hershey of the AHL.

His last NHL action was with the Blackhawks in the 2006-07 season, where he put up 2 goals in 15 games.

Alexeev is currently retired. After being chosen 8th overall, he put up 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points in 156 games.

Verdict: Bust.

Other players to be selected after Alexeev in the first round of the 2000 Draft were Ron Hainsey (13th to Montreal), Brooks Orpik (18th to Pittsburgh), and Justin Williams (28th to Philadelphia).

2001

The Lightning again finished in second-to-last place in the league after the 2000-01 season—this time earning 59 points—7 ahead of the last-place Islanders. After yet another disastrous season, having only won 19 games, the Lightning earned the third-overall selection in the 2001 NHL Draft, held in Sunrise, Florida.

With this selection, the Bolts chose 6’3" center Alex Svitov out of the Avangard Omsk club—now a part of the KHL. Svitov was ranked the second-best European skater behind the eventual 1st overall selection, Ilya Kovalchuk. Svitov’s teammate, Stanislav Chistov, went 5th overall to the Mighty Ducks.

Svitov debuted for the Bolts in the 2002-03 season, putting up 8 points in 63 games. In fact, both he and Alexeev both put up 4 goals and 4 assists in their rookie years with the Bolts.

Svitov never really got going with the Lightning, and with the club looking to "win now," as General Manager Jay Feaster put it, he was dealt in one of the most important trades in team history at the 2004 Trade Deadline for veteran defenseman, Darryl Sydor.

This is, quite honestly, the biggest contribution that Svitov made to the Lightning organization.

Svitov’s last NHL action came with the team that acquired him at the 2004 deadline—the Columbus Blue Jackets. He posted 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 76 games for CBJ in the 2006-07 season.

Svitov is still playing hockey, as a member of the Ak Bars Kazan team in the KHL. In his NHL career, he posted 13 goals and 24 assists for a total of 37 points in 179 games.

Svitov and Alexeev both put up 37 points in their NHL careers, although Alexeev did so in 23 less games.

Verdict: Bust*

*Technically helped the Lightning win a Cup :)

Other players to be selected in the first round of this draft after Svitov included Mikko Koivu (6th to Minnesota) and Ales Hemsky (13th to Edmonton).

2002 and 2003

In both the 2002 and 2003 NHL Entry Drafts, the Bolts did not select in the first round.

In 2002, the Bolts traded their 4th overall selection to the Flyers for the 2004 Game 7 hero, Ruslan Fedotenko and two 2002 second rounders. The Lightning then sent the higher of the two second rounders (pick #34) to Dallas for Brad Lukowich and a 2003 seventh rounder, which the Lightning used to select Jay Rosehill.

These moves at the 2002 Draft were crucial to the success of the Lightning in the 2003 and 2004 Stanley Cup Playoffs and proved essential for their run to the Cup.

In 2003, the Bolts owned the 25th overall selection. They flipped it to the Stinkin’ Panthers for picks 34 and 41 in the second round and pick 192 in the 6th round. With pick 41, the Bolts chose Matt Smaby, who some long time Lightning fans may remember.

2004

After the magical run to the Stanley Cup, the Lightning held the 30th overall selection in the 2004 NHL Draft—the last pick of the first round. With this selection, Tampa Bay chose lefty defenseman Andy Rogers—a 6’5" behemoth of a man.

In his draft year for the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL, Rogers put up a grand total of 4 points (1 goal and 3 assists) in 64 games. 4 points in 64 games. Yes, you read that correctly.

Rogers never made the NHL, becoming only one of two players to be drafted in the first round to never see time in the big leagues—the other being defenseman A.J. Thelen, selected 12th overall by the Wild.

Rogers has since retired, having last played in the Toronto organization between the AHL and ECHL in the 2009-10 season. In 119 AHL games, Rogers never scored a goal. Not even one. In 15 ECHL games, he put up 1 goal. Just 1.

Verdict: Bust.

Other players still on the board included Brandon Dubinsky (60th to the Rangers), David Krejci (63rd to Boston), the over-paid Ryan Callahan (127th to the Rangers), Troy Brouwer (214th to Chicago), and Lightning all-time great Mark Street (262nd to Montréal, when the 9th round still existed).

2005

With the lockout of 2004-05, the NHL was forced to improvise its draft lottery rules based on criteria surrounding number of playoff appearances in the past handful of seasons. The Lightning yet again had the 30th overall pick. With it, they chose towering, 6’8" lefty defenseman Vladimir Mihálik.

Mihálik made his debut in Prague with the Bolts, as they travelled overseas to face the Rangers in the NHL’s Premiere program. Mihálik never got comfortably situated with the Bolts and bounced around between the NHL and AHL.

He only played in 15 NHL games, tallying 3 assists. His last NHL action came with the Bolts in the 2009-10 season. He just finished up his season with HC Banska Bystrica, a professional Slovak ice hockey club.

Verdict: Bust.

Other players still on the board included James Neal (33rd to Dallas), every Lightning fan’s favorite chicken, Justin Abdelkader (42nd to Detroit), Paul Stastny (44th to Colorado), Keith Yandle (105th to Phoenix), our actual favorite Anton Strålman (216th to Toronto), and Patric Hörnqvist (230th and last overall pick to Nashville).

2006

After squeaking in as the eighth seed and being promptly eliminated in 5 games by the first-seeded Ottawa Senators, the Lightning owned the 15th overall selection in 2006. With this choice, the Lightning selected the second goaltender off the board in Riku Helenius.

Helenius was not even ranked in the top 3 for European goaltenders. Those players were Jhonas Enroth, Semyon Varlamov, and Reto Berra. With Jonathan Bernier off the board at 11 to the Kings, the Lightning decided to go for a netminder.

Here is probably the only highlight ever of Helenius’ career—a fight against Robin Lehner in the AHL.

At 6’3", the Lightning believed that Helenius would be the goaltender of the future, and boy, they could not have been more wrong. Riku played only 6 minutes and 52 seconds in the NHL—that’s right, 6 minutes and 52 seconds, for a 15th overall selection. However, Helenius saved both shots that he faced that night against Philly in relief for Mike Smith, who was shelled for 6 in just over 53 minutes of work.

Verdict: Bust.

Helenius now plays for Jokerit of the KHL.

Other players to be selected after Helenius include fellow bust Ty Wishart (a key player in the Lightning’s run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2011 if you read my other article), Claude Giroux (22nd to Philadelphia), Varlamov (23rd to Washington), Foligno (28th to Ottawa), Milan Lucic (50th to Boston), Artyom Anisimov (54th to the Rangers), and the rat Brad Marchand (71st to Boston).

2007

After going up 2 games to 1 on the 2nd-seeded Devils, the Lightning lost three straight and were eliminated in six games. However, by this time, the Lightning had already dealt their first-round pick to the Ducks along with goaltender Gerald Coleman for defenseman Shane O’Brien and Colorado’s 2007 3rd-round selection, which was previously acquired by the Ducks.

Anaheim flipped this pick to the Wild, who chose Colton Gillies, a rugged player in the NHL who was better known for his fists than his goal-scoring ability.

Gerald Coleman originally was a seventh-round pick of the Bolts in 2003 and has since retired. In 2 NHL games in the 2005-06 season, Coleman posted a 2.77 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. He was last listed at 6’4".

Finally…

Given the aforementioned analysis, it is clear that the Lightning’s scouting department would have likely been better off by drafting players by drawing their names out of a hat—that’s how horrible these selections were, to be completely honest.

In addition, it was almost impossible for the Lightning scouting staff to make a mistake with the 1st overall choice in 2008 (Stamkos) and 2nd overall choice in 2009 (Hedman). The franchise cornerstones were selected, even as the carousel of owners and general managers continued to plague the organization.

But given the atrocities of these selections made by the Lightning from 2000 to 2007, it just makes you think how much differently the Bolts could have looked in recent years had some of their selections been redone.

