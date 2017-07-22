Quick Strikes: Erne-ing his way on

The Bolts

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov spent the day with Bauer Hockey doing some promotional video. Looks like he found himself in some very talented company!

Great to be part of @BauerHockey event and share ice with legends Hilary Knight and Marie-Phillip Poulin. pic.twitter.com/0CRI2R5NKg — Nikita Kucherov (@86Kucherov) July 22, 2017

The Bolts haven’t been doing much, which is never a bad thing.

JT is still doing good works, this time via his Twitch stream:

Huge thank you to @JTBrown23 for the jersey giveaway in his stream. Go sub to him guys, it goes to a great cause! pic.twitter.com/I8vH2iuXLD — Sammiek135 (@Sammiek_135) July 21, 2017

Top 25 Under 25

#10: Adam Erne is one of a few Tampa Bay Lightning prospects who will have a shot at the open roster spot come training camp. “The prototypical power forward, Adam Erne weighs in at 209 pounds and stands at 6’1”. He is a thick kid with sneaky good hands. His development has stalled a bit due to his recent rash of injuries, but he showed well in his stint with the Bolts, although his point totals don’t really reflect that.” [Raw Charge]

#11: Budding fan favourite Mitchell Stephens will be looking to show the Tampa Bay Lightning organization what he can do at the professional level this season. “Stephens has represented Team Canada on three separate occasions—at the U-18 World Juniors in 2014-15 and the U-20 World Juniors the past two years. Across the three tournaments, he has posted 8 goals to go along with 9 assists in 17 games. He earned the trust of the Syracuse coaching staff this past playoff season, dressing for 3 Calder Cup playoff matches.” [Raw Charge]

#12: Jake Dotchin was a player that really grew at the NHL level, according to Lightning coach Jon Cooper. the 2012 6th round pick will be looking to take that momentum and run with it. “Dotchin was only expected to be with Tampa for a short time. However, his grit and skill impressed so much that he ended up playing with the Lightning for the remainder of their regular season. He eventually worked his way up to the first pairing alongside Victor Hedman.” [Raw Charge]

The Game

In an attempt to become more environmentally friendly (and cut down on all the ticket scalpers) the Montreal Canadiens have stopped giving their season ticket holders printed tickets and are charging for printing them. “the Canadiens are charging an extra $344.92 CAD to season-ticket holders who want their pair of season tickets printed rather than just have them scanned from their smartphones.” [Montreal Gazette]

Top pick for the Philadelphia Flyers Nolan Patrick has “an infection in his face”. The team reported that Patrick had a “abscess/boil” that had to be removed. Why am I sharing this with you? Because the replies to these tweets are priceless, that’s why.

Nolan Patrick... Boil Kid pic.twitter.com/ASp7nHvFqs — El Daño (@DanIsGoodImoTbh) July 21, 2017

New Jersey Devils center prospect Michael McLeod (courtsey of my hometown Mississauga Steelheads) is looking to jump over several in order to land an opening night spot on the NHL team, if not he will have to come all the way back to junior. “[Pavel] Zacha and McLeod will enter camp as part of a crowded group of potential centers that includes Travis Zajac, Adam Henrique, Brian Boyle and Nico Hischer, plus others. While McLeod and the Devils both want him to play in the middle, McLeod wouldn't mind jumping on the wing if it meant contributing in the NHL.” [NJ]

Ottawa Senators forward Nate Thompson spoke with the media yesterday for the first time since joining the team saying that with Tom Pyatt on the team and Guy Boucher behind the bench that they’ll be hoping to repeat some of the successes they had last time they were together. [Ottawa Citizen]

The countdown is back!