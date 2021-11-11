Lightning Round: The names are etched on the Cup forever

The names are on the Cup. Etched into history are the names of the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. This marks the third time in the history of the franchise that they have been so honored. It also means it’s the third time Nigel Kirwan has had his name chipped into the chalice, he’s the only person in franchise history to see his name under “Tampa Bay Lightning” for all three titles.

Also, after having “Allen Murray” on the Cup in 2019, Director of Amateur Scouting Al Murray, is engraved as “Al” or more accurately “A.L.” it appears. Also, Penny Vinik, the wife of owner Jeff and Director of the Vinik Family Foundation, has her name on the Cup as well. That’s pretty cool.

Lightning’s struggling power play costing them points [The Athletic]

The Bolts are banking points even in their losses, but if they could score at even an average rate on the power play those losses might be wins. Hopefully a few day of practice will help them iron out the issues and get them ready for Saturday’s game against Florida.

Erik Cernak’s absence leaves hole on Lightning blueline [Tampa Bay Times]

Twenty minutes and fifteen seconds. That’s how many minutes Cernak averages per game. The Bolts are going to have to find a way to fill that void over the next few games. Expect Jan Rutta and Andrej Sustr to pick up the lion’s share of that time with Cal Foote and Mikhail Sergachev chipping in as well.

Crunch lose to Bridgeport, 3-1 [Syracuse Crunch]

The good news is that the Crunch scored first when Gabriel Dumont backhanded in a shot late in the first period. Unfortunately, that was the only goal they scored. Amir Miftakhov made 26 saves in his first AHL loss. Syracuse is back on the ice tomorrow against Utica.

Andreychuk lauds Ovechkin in power-play goal chase [NHL.com]

Records are made to be broken and one day soon Dave Andreychuk’s record of 274 power-play goals is going to fall. Alex Ovechkin is currently sitting at 271, and with the way he is playing this year, the record should fall in the next week or so. The Lightning hall of famer is being gracious about it, acknowledging that he “had a good run”.

The injury bug continues to strike the Avalanche [Mile High Hockey]

The Lightning aren’t the only pre-season Stanley Cup favorite to struggle with injuries. Nathan MacKinnon will be out for about three weeks with a lower body injury. Young defender Sam Girard is also a little banged up.

Anaheim GM Bob Murray resigns, will enroll in alcohol abuse program [ESPN]

A day after the Ducks placed Bob Murray on administrative leave pending an investigation of improper conduct in the work place, the team announced that he will resign effective immediately. Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon will take over as interim general manager while the organization begins a search for a permanent replacement.

Happy Veterans Day to all of you who have served.