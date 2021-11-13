Lightning Round: Braydon Coburn retires from professional hockey

Yesterday, former Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Braydon Coburn announced his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 36. He spent 16 seasons in the NHL and played in 983 regular season games and 137 postseason games, including six seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was part of the Stanley Cup team in 2020.

Congrats, Coby!



Enjoy your retirement. pic.twitter.com/y9lYE1a88v — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 12, 2021

Coburn was acquired by the Lightning at the 2015 NHL Trade Deadline in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, who received defenceman Radko Gudas, a conditional first-round pick and a third round pick in 2015 NHL Entry Draft in exchange. In 350 overall regular season games with the Lightning Coburn scored 66 points (12+53). He also played in 65 postseason games with the Lightning, recording 9 points (1+8). His only playoff goal during that span was a game-winning goal in a seventh game of the first-round series against the Detroit Red Wings during the 2015 NHL Playoffs.

Congrats to Braydon Coburn on his retirement. A Stanley Cup champ.



Whenever I think of him, I always think back to this game and this goal.



Who knows what happens if the Lightning lose this game; if they eventually go back-to-back years later, or if they overhaul their roster. pic.twitter.com/h7KLJFqVSP — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) November 12, 2021

During the 2020 offseason, Coburn was traded to the Ottawa Senators alongside with Cedric Paquette and a 2022 second-round pick in exchange for for Anders Nilsson and Marian Gaborik, who also recently announced his retirement from professional hockey. Coburn played in 16 games with the Senators before getting traded to the New York Islanders at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, where he played in his last three games of his career.

Coburn also released a statement following his yesterday’s announcement [NHLPA.com]

“Walking into NHL buildings for the last 16 years, surrounded by hockey’s greatest players, coaches, management, trainers, officials, and fans, has been an incredible privilege. I’m very proud to have come into the league as an Atlanta Thrasher, proudly wore the orange and black as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning and finished my career with the Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders. “Thank you to my parents, grandparents, and siblings for the sacrifices you made helping me realize my NHL dream. Thank you to my minor hockey coaches for always making the game fun, and countless others that taught me how awesome it was to be a part of a team. I would also like to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, friends and family, especially my wife, Nadine, my daughter, Rory, and my son, Blair, for their patience, support and unwavering love. I’m thankful for the amazing people I have met along the way, and I am very excited for what is to come.”

In a special edition of In Their Own Words, Braydon Coburn explains why he's hanging up his skates after 16 seasons in the NHL and why he and his family will continue to call Tampa home. #GoBoltshttps://t.co/rC3HUYfJ4W — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) November 12, 2021

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has been released from PTO.

We have released defenseman Kevin Lohan from his PTO. pic.twitter.com/BoMMIHEns7 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 12, 2021

The Orlando Solar Bears were defeated by the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night. Aaron Luchuk scored the only goal for the Solar Bears.

We didn’t win tonight, but we did #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/uEqIUVePzb — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 13, 2021

Hockey News

The full results of the previous game day.

Friday’s five-game slate featured @ovi8 overtaking Brett Hull for sole possession of fourth place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WFBKiwTgRx pic.twitter.com/d851VryjCL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 13, 2021

Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull for fourth place on all-time goal scoring list after scoring his 742nd goal in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

.@ovi8 is now all alone in fourth place for all-time goals scored with career goal number 742! pic.twitter.com/rCUOHzu2v3 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 13, 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel successfully underwent a disc replacement surgery.