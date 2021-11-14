Lightning Round: Three Game Report

Yesterday all three teams of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization stepped on the ice to play in their respective leagues. Let’s take a quick look on the results of these games.

The Lightning was the only team who earned two points on Saturday night. In a very tight game the Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers, the leader of the Atlantic Division, thanks to an overtime goal by Brayden Point. The Bolts extended their point streak to seven games and reduced the gap in the standings [Raw Charge]

The Bolts had some familiar faces return to the line-up as Zach Bogosian returned to the line-up for the first time since he was injured in the season-opening game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After battling a small injury himself, Boris “The Boriscuda” Katchouk returned and skated on a line with Ross Colton and Taylor Raddysh (The Triplets 2.0, maybe?) Mikhail Sergachev also returned to action after his two-game suspension and logged 23:22 of ice time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was outstanding in this game, this save was not only spectacular, but kept the team in the game during the overtime.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is a freak pic.twitter.com/JCy9gIuCzb — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 14, 2021

Brayden Point scored two goals in that game, including this game-winning goal, and deservedly was named the first star of the game.

There you have it! Pointer's OT winner is your @NewAmsterdam Goal of the Game. pic.twitter.com/46WSa5zFx5 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 14, 2021

Jon Cooper also praised that Vasilevskiy’s save, saying that “the goalie gave us the chance to win the game”.

"It was a little bit of trading chances. The goalie gave us the chance to win the game."#FLAvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 14, 2021

The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a 4-2 deficit, earning the overtime and eventually bringing the game to shootout, but unfortunately the Hershey Bears were a little bit more successful, taking a 5-4 shootout win at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

We rallied back to earn a point, but eventually fell to the Bears, 5-4, in the shootout.#HERvsSYR pic.twitter.com/HJGl80vFI9 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 14, 2021

Sean Day, Andrej Sustr and Remi Elie twice scored for the Crunch. Sustr recorded two points (1+1) in his first game since being re-assigned to Syracuse.

SUSTR TIES IT pic.twitter.com/dQFxiBcgO8 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 14, 2021

The Orlando Solar Bears dropped a Saturday game to the South Carolina Stingrays. Tyler Bird scored twice for Orlando. Both teams will meet again tonight.

Bad news: the Stingrays add an empty-net goal late as our comeback bid comes up short.



Good news: A chance for redemption tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1Bxm0iDaHw — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 14, 2021

Hockey News

Overall thirteen game were played in the NHL yesterday. The full results are available below:

16-year old Matvei Michkov scored a lacrosse goal in his second game for the Russian national team.

YOU'VE JUST BEEN MICHKOV'D

HE PULLS OFF 'THE MICHIGAN'!!

Matvei Michkov #RUS

1-1 #KarjalaCup pic.twitter.com/13KuTfKy2V — This is the KHL (@KHLreplays) November 13, 2021

Phil Kessel played in his 915th consecutive game, making it the third-longest Ironman streak in the league history.

In his 915th consecutive game, Phil Kessel passes Garry Unger to take sole possession of the third-longest Ironman streak in @NHL history. pic.twitter.com/EpsZdwAs38 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2021

The Minnesota Wild have the second-best start in their history. They’re currently leading the Central Division.

The @mnwild earned their 10th win of the season and are off to the second-best start in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bQq4zywIRa pic.twitter.com/QIJls3sBZx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2021

The Colorado Avalanche rookie Alex Newhook scored his first NHL goal yesterday against the San Jose Sharks.