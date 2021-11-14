 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Three Game Report

The Bolts were the only ones in the system who celebrated victory yesterday.

By Igor Nikonov
Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday all three teams of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization stepped on the ice to play in their respective leagues. Let’s take a quick look on the results of these games.

The Lightning was the only team who earned two points on Saturday night. In a very tight game the Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers, the leader of the Atlantic Division, thanks to an overtime goal by Brayden Point. The Bolts extended their point streak to seven games and reduced the gap in the standings [Raw Charge]

The Bolts had some familiar faces return to the line-up as Zach Bogosian returned to the line-up for the first time since he was injured in the season-opening game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After battling a small injury himself, Boris “The Boriscuda” Katchouk returned and skated on a line with Ross Colton and Taylor Raddysh (The Triplets 2.0, maybe?) Mikhail Sergachev also returned to action after his two-game suspension and logged 23:22 of ice time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was outstanding in this game, this save was not only spectacular, but kept the team in the game during the overtime.

Brayden Point scored two goals in that game, including this game-winning goal, and deservedly was named the first star of the game.

Jon Cooper also praised that Vasilevskiy’s save, saying that “the goalie gave us the chance to win the game”.

The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a 4-2 deficit, earning the overtime and eventually bringing the game to shootout, but unfortunately the Hershey Bears were a little bit more successful, taking a 5-4 shootout win at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Sean Day, Andrej Sustr and Remi Elie twice scored for the Crunch. Sustr recorded two points (1+1) in his first game since being re-assigned to Syracuse.

The Orlando Solar Bears dropped a Saturday game to the South Carolina Stingrays. Tyler Bird scored twice for Orlando. Both teams will meet again tonight.

Hockey News

Overall thirteen game were played in the NHL yesterday. The full results are available below:

16-year old Matvei Michkov scored a lacrosse goal in his second game for the Russian national team.

Phil Kessel played in his 915th consecutive game, making it the third-longest Ironman streak in the league history.

The Minnesota Wild have the second-best start in their history. They’re currently leading the Central Division.

The Colorado Avalanche rookie Alex Newhook scored his first NHL goal yesterday against the San Jose Sharks.

