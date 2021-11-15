Lightning Round: Checking in on some prospects

With the Tampa Bay Lightning humming along picking up points, how about we take a gander at the next generation of players that will be skating in Amalie Arena some day? While the pundits don’t rate the organizational depth all that high, there are some future NHLers toiling away in the junior, college, and European leagues.

Taking a look at all of the prospects would necessitate a post all its own, we’ll keep it simple here on a Monday morning and look at the top prospect (points-wise) in each league.

OHL

Jack Thompson - Sudbury Wolves - 15 games, 4 goals, 12 assists, 16 points

A point-per-game as a defenseman? We’ll take it! The 2020 3rd round pick is putting together a career year in his age-19 season. He’s already halfway to his career high of 32 points in just 15 games. The production has led him to be named OHL Defenseman of the Month for October.

WHL

Jack Finley - Spokane Chiefs - 12 games, 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points

The big center is healthy, playing regularly, and producing. He’s second on the team in goals and points, trailing only overager Luke Toporowski. He recently posted a hat trick in a come from behind victory against the Everett Silvertips. While Spokane is struggling a bit on the season (3-7-2) Finley is emerging as the power forward the Lightning were hoping for when they drafted him.

QMJHL

Cameron MacDonald - Saint John Sea Dogs - 17 games, 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points

Not much competition in this league as MacDonald is the only player drafted by the Lightning currently playing in the Q. He had a pretty strong prospects camp, but will probably still need another season in juniors before turning pro.

NCAA

Cole Guttman - University of Denver - 10 games, 3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points

It seems like the 2017 draft pick has been in college forever, but it’s only been four years. The Pioneers are 6-4 on the young season, but have scored 42 goals with Guttman having a hand in 11 of them.

Russia

Mikhail Shalagin - Yurga Khanty-Mansiyak (VHL) - 15 games, 5 goals, 6 assists, 11 points

The 22-year-old is having a solid season in Russia’s second-best professional league. Chances are he’ll be over there for another season or two, but a strong year could speed up his return to North America.

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning defense not living up to potential [The Hockey Writers]

Some interesting thoughts on the Lightning blueline. With Erik Cernak still out, it might be awhile before they return to the form we’re used to from them.

Islanders to meet Lightning for the first time since semifinal loss [Newsday]

“We’re not going to get our revenge tomorrow night by winning a hockey game.” So sayeth Matt Martin. The Islanders have been outscored 9-2 in their last two games, both losses. They are just looking to get back on track and stay in the race in a competitive Metropolitan Division.

In his own words: Braydon Coburn [Tampa Bay Lightning]

The sixteen-year vet wrote about coming to Tampa and why he’s making it his post-career home.

In a flash, Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy to the rescue again [Tampa Bay Times]

Why not take a moment to appreciate how awesome that save was one more time. Goodness knows he’ll probably find a way to top it tonight against the New York Islanders.

Niku Huuhtanen scored his first WHL goal on Friday. Good for him.

*clears throat*



️ HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUHT!



Niko Huuhtanen scored his first @TheWHL goal in style Friday night! pic.twitter.com/FKZuHggZGN — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) November 15, 2021

Uncle Leo, Goodbye [Lighthouse Hockey]

Leo Komarov was always one of those annoying players to see your team play against. After clearing waivers he’ll be heading to the KHL instead of Bridgeport and it looks like his days in the NHL are over.

Mark Borowiecki not facing supplemental discipline for kneeing [Twitter]

The defenseman was kicked out of the Nashville Predators’ game against Arizona on Saturday night after he kneed Dmitij Jaskin. After a hearing on Sunday, it was determined that he will not face any more discipline from the league.

Capitals sign Nic Dowd to three-year extension [ESPN]

Washington locked up one of its depth players as they signed Dowd to a three-year, $3.9 million extension. That’s not a bad deal for the 31-year-forward.

Sidney Crosby loses his cool in loss to to the Washington Capitals [RMNB]

First he slings Martin Fehervary into the boards and then he crosschecks Evgeny Kuznetsov later in the game. Not quite the return to action he was hoping for. Should he get a call from the league for spinning Fehervary face-first into the boards? Ehh, it should probably at least be a fine. Not a cool play at all.