Lightning Round: Ottawa Senators have games postponed through this weekend

The Ottawa Senators have had their next three games postponed due to COVID protocols by the NHL. The Canadian team was supposed to play the New Jersey Devils on the road tonight before facing the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers at home. All three of these games have been postponed for the time being. Next week is a west-coast road trip for the Sens, as they travel to Colorado and California, so it’s likely these postponed games will have to get made up in December, or even later depending on when the team is allowed to play again.

Currently there are 10 players and assistant coach Jack Capuano in COVID protocol, with Drake Batherson being the latest one and the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. The full list of players is: Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Matt Murray, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton, Nikita Zaitsev, and Drake Batherson. [via TSN]

The Senators don’t play the Tampa Bay Lightning again until December 11th, a Saturday in Ottawa. We’ll keep you posted in case that game or any other has to change.

We’re seeing some action by the NHLPA after the players voted for an independent investigation into the Chicago sexual assault scandal. They’ve hired an independent review that will look into the PAs actions and inactions that failed to protect Kyle Beach.

The @NHLPA has retained Toronto based law firm Cozen O’Conner to conduct the independent review. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 15, 2021

It seems everyone but the Vancouver Canucks thought that the Vancouver Canucks were going to be a bad hockey team this year. The front office is apparently in shambles at the moment, like that Spongebob meme where everything’s on fire in his head. We’ll see what comes of this, but Jim Benning has been the GM for a long time and for most of that time I haven’t been able to figure out why.

The Vancouver Canucks are coming home with major problems after a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The reeling Canucks were outscored 19-6 on their three-game road swing.https://t.co/SycPn2PkRr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 15, 2021

Lastly, check out this electric goal from rookie Yegor Chinakov from last night.