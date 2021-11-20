Lightning Round: ABB goes back to Syracuse

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Lightning reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to the Syracuse Crunch. Barre-Boulet has struggled in his latest games and lost the last roster spot to Boris Katchouk after his recovery from injury. If you’re wondering, like myself initially, why he didn’t have to go through waivers this time, check out yesterday’s article by Geo [Raw Charge]

Because the Lightning were the only team to claim Barre-Boulet when the Kraken waived him, he counts as having cleared waivers. The Lightning had the option to put him on the roster or send him to the Crunch right away. With putting him on the roster, the waiver exemption clock started ticking. If the Lightning kept him on the roster for 30 days or had him play in 10 games, then he would require waivers again to be sent to the AHL. Barre-Boulet was coming up on that 30 day mark in just another couple days. By sending him down now, if the Lightning need to recall him later in the season, the team could bring him up for a single day and then be able to send him back down without requiring waivers again.

As the Lightning’s beat reporter Joe Smith confirmed it’s not a paper transaction and Alex Barre-Boulet is actually going to play for the Syracuse Crunch in the next games. Barre-Boulet spent two full seasons in Syracuse, recording 136 (69+67) points in 144 regular season games and winning the Willie Marshall Award as an AHL’s leading goal scorer in his first season with the team.

Alex Barre-Boulet is actually going to join @SyracuseCrunch, so this is not a paper/cap move. No waivers are required for this. #tblightning. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Crunch were heavily defeated by the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night. Gabriel Fortier scored the only goal for the Crunch.

We head back to Syracuse and prepare for the next one.#SYRvsCLE



: https://t.co/W8ae8NKRX3 pic.twitter.com/YSqpZj7hZk — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 20, 2021

Barre-Bouler wasn’t able to play with the Crunch in this game and will join the team later. Max Lagace is in his second game in the AHL this season since getting injured in October.

Hockey News

Two games were played in the NHL last night. The Seattle Kraken were smashed 7-1 by the Colorado Avalanche. The Kraken are so far 4-12-1 in their inaugural season with the worst goals against per game rate in the league.

The @Canucks earned their first home win against the Jets since Dec. 20, 2016. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/1PAREXgbWv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2021

In the meantime, the Avalanche extended their head coach Jared Bednar for two more years.

Happy to have you two more years, Bedsy!#GoAvsGo https://t.co/bu2GvkPeQu — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 20, 2021

The league suspended San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc for one game for slew-footing Tyler Bozak

San Jose’s Kevin Labanc has been suspended for one game for Slew-footing St. Louis’ Tyler Bozak. https://t.co/EpfysIQRQJ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 19, 2021

The Edmonton Oilers placed defencemen Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek on injured reserve and added goaltender Mike Smite to LTIR.

The Oilers have placed defencemen Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek on injured reserve, and added netminder Mike Smith to long-term injured reserve.https://t.co/rBNh8P8idx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2021

The Ottawa Senators are expected to return to practice for the first time since their games were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak within the team.