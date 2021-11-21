Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]

There is little else to say other than the Lightning completely blew this game. Entering the third period with a two-goal lead and limiting most of New Jersey’s offensive pressure before the final frame set the team up for what should’ve been their fourth straight win. Instead, they blew defensive coverages, failed to clear pucks, and their all-world goaltender let in two rough goals that he normally would stop.

The Lightning’s head coach Jon Cooper was very upset with this loss, saying there was a “sense of arrogance“ about the way the team played and called this loss deserving

"A team outworked us. It was simple."#NJDvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 21, 2021

Pat Maroon, who scored one of the Lightning’s goal yesterday afternoon, was also very self-critical, saying that they need to be better.

"When you have a 3-1 lead, you have to find ways to bear down and play solid defensively."



Pat Maroon talks about the @TBLightning losing the lead, his goal, what the Bolts need to do better tomorrow and more. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/dV2gyh8ZaF — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) November 21, 2021

The Lightning remained in the third spot in the Atlantic after yesterday’s loss. They’re currently four points behind the second place Toronto Maple Leafs, but have three games in hand. Tonight the Bolts will face the Minnesota Wild in another afternoon game.

Lightning Links

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Maine Mariners 5-4 in a very close game at the Amway Center. The Bears are currently 4-0-0-0 at the home rink, making it the best start in the club history.

Great win tonight Solar Bears!



Get your Solar Bears tickets for this Thursday 11/25! https://t.co/Kk2Cs40r9q#VICTOR10US pic.twitter.com/uv5ElRBMCp — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 21, 2021

Hockey News

Saturday night was busy indeed.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak ended after a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis is making a name for himself after posting a three-game goal streak and entering the Calder Trophy conversation.

Goal streak = Extended.



Seth Jarvis became the fourth @Canes / Whalers rookie in the past 30 years to record a goal in 3+ consecutive games, joining Brock McGinn (3 GP in 2016-17), Erik Cole (3 GP in 2001-02) & Shane Willis (3 GP in 2000-01). #NHLStats: https://t.co/B99LL9Qixp pic.twitter.com/bgM3TcOq5K — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2021

Alex Ovechkin scored his 733rd and 734th career goals in the NHL last night and is now 150 goals behind Wayne Gretzky on the all-time scoring list. Ovechkin is also now three goals shy of passing Dave Andreychuk for most power play goals in league history. The San Jose Sharks’ Adin Hill also became the 151st different goalie Ovechkin has scored on in his career.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 375th career road goal and his first-ever against Adin Hill.#NHLStats: https://t.co/B99LL9Qixp pic.twitter.com/0wBhADcK2a — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 21, 2021

The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and an assist on Saturday, keeping his over two-point per game pace after 17 games of the regular season.

Registering 1G-1A in a 5-2 @EdmontonOilers triumph over the Hawks on Saturday, Leon Draisaitl maintained his over 2 point per game pace early into 2021-22. It also has him behind just 6 superb 17-game point totals on this list (one where he is the only one in the last 25 seasons) pic.twitter.com/2A5GHRGPGc — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 21, 2021

The New Jersey Devils new alternate jerseys have been apparently leaked.