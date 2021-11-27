Lightning Round: Two tributes and a shutout

Last night was special for a variety of reasons. Obviously the Tampa Bay Lightning played their first ever game against the new expansion franchise Seattle Kraken, but many fans will probably remember it for other reasons as the Lightning paid tribute to two very special people related to the organization.

Before the game the Lightning celebrated the long career of Rick Peckham, a former play-by-play broadcaster, who retired last year after working for 24 years with the Lightning. Just a week ago Peckham was also awarded the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award by the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Don't miss the Inside the @TBLightning on Rick Peckham's Hall of Fame career tonight! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/oePLXEEJa8 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 26, 2021

The Lightning named the broadcast booths in the press box after Rick Peckham as another gesture. Peckham also received a Lightning jersey with No. 24 (for 24 years spent with the team) signed by the entire team from Steven Stamkos. From the Lightning’s owner Jeff Vinik Peckham received an engraved putter and an all-expenses-paid trip to California’s Pebble Beach.

Rick Peckham you are one of a kind! You deserve all the wonderful things you had a Hall of Fame Career and you're a Hall of Fame person!



Congrats! pic.twitter.com/mr6TgDUFQp — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 27, 2021

The Lightning also paid tribute to Yanni Gourde, who played in 310 regular season games and 69 playoff games, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team in 2020 and 2021. Before the game Gourde received a championship ring for the second Stanley Cup win.

You can hear from the following video that Gourde became a very special player for the Lightning fanbase during his stint with the team.

Listen to that ovation for Yanni Gourde. #Bolts nation absolutely showed up to welcome back a great player, person and fan favorite. Very much deserved. #Bolts #SEAvsTBL pic.twitter.com/R6ufrBIO5f — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) November 27, 2021

3️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/sMCFoZ2HJp — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 27, 2021

The Lightning’s head coach Jon Cooper also admitted that he got a little bit sentimental during Yanni Gourde’s tribute.

On Yanni Gourde’s tribute: “I hope the camera didn’t pan to me, my eyes were a little watery, to be honest. That’s as loud of an ovation as you’re going to get for a visiting player coming in. Shows you what a favorite he was to us.”#SEAvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 27, 2021

Speaking of the game, the Lightning earned a very confident win over the Kraken, shutting out their opponent for the second game in a row [Raw Charge]

More and more, the Lightning is solidifying how they need to play to be a team to watch in the postseason. Throughout the entire game, the Lightning dictated the pace for large stretches of time. It was apparent for the entirety of the first period. While they didn’t generate many shot attempts in the second, they effectively limited Seattle’s offensive pressure.

That victory was also the 200th regular-season win for Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tonight's shutout marks Vasilevskiy's 200th regular-season win.



Congrats, Vasy! pic.twitter.com/EnsF7g6Yxs — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 27, 2021

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after a three-goal third period. Remi Elie, Otto Somppi, Gabriel Dumont and Daniel Walcott scored the goals for Syracuse.

A three-goal third period gives us the win over the Phantoms.#LHVvsSYR pic.twitter.com/xS986G7JAb — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 27, 2021

Before the game the Crunch named Gabriel Dumont as their captain, Daniel Walcott and Fredrik Claesson will serve as alternate captains.

Captain Gabriel Dumont pic.twitter.com/1qEvXJLiyG — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 26, 2021

The Crunch released forward Tristin Langan from his PTO and he returned to the Orlando Solar Bears. The Solar Bears also claimed forward Conor Landrigan off waivers from the South Carolina Stingrays.

Tristin Langan is back, and we've claimed Conor Landrigan off waivers in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/vtOSy8eKBg — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 26, 2021

Hockey News

The first gameday after Thanksgiving was full of action. Here’s a full report:

A jam-packed Friday featured @ovi8's 28th career hat trick, while Andrei Vasilevskiy joined elite company in reaching 200 wins in 318 games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3nXcGz3Zq9 pic.twitter.com/C6OiCFo8aM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 27, 2021

The next Lightning’s opponent Minnesota Wild defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-1. The WIld forward Kirill Kaprizov has 11 points over his last five games.

Alex Ovechkin scored hat-trick against the Florida Panthers and became the oldest player in the Washington Capitals history to do it.

THROW THE HATS FOR OVI



Alex Ovechkin became the oldest @Capitals player with a hat trick in franchise history pic.twitter.com/dKoovQQybD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2021

Reportedly the Ottawa Senators are planning to put their goaltender Matt Murray on waivers. He didn’t play against the Anaheim Ducks last night.