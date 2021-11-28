Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild Preview and Game Day Thread: Another afternoon game

Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild: GAME #20
Time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Xcel Energy Center
Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, BSWI
Opponent SBNation Site: Hockey Wilderness
One week ago the Tampa Bay Lightning barely survived the Minnesota Wild comeback in the third period of the game at Amalie Arena and earned two points after a successful shootout attempt by Steven Stamkos. Tonight the Bolts will try to achieve the same at the opponent’s rink, where the Wild are extremely strong this season.
The Lightning are approaching tonight’s contest with two consecutive wins, and without allowing any opponent goals since the last meeting with the Wild.
However staying this perfect at their own end will be very hard against Minnesota as they scored 25 goals over the last five games and seven against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
After being one of the most improved teams last season, the Wild continuing this trend this season. Despite losing some of their experienced players like Ryan Suter and Zach Parise last offseason, the team managed to stay amongst the best teams in the Central Division and currently leads it after the first 20 games. Their highest paid player this season, Kirill Kaprizov, is very hot right now after scoring 11 points in the last five game, including four points against Winnipeg on Friday.
At their home rink at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the Wild are one of the best teams in the league. They’ve lost so far just two games at home, scoring 4.63 goals per games — the second best rate in the league. Also historically the Lightning aren’t very successful against Minnesota on the road — in 14 games in Saint Paul the Lightning won just twice with the last victory dated back to 2011. However this season the Lightning are quite strong on the road, having the second best point percentage in those games in the league.
The Wild are still missing their captain Jared Spurgeon, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. According to the Wild head coach Dean Evason, Mats Zuccarello is also questionable for the game. The Norwegian forward left the game early on Friday and wasn’t practicing yesterday, but other changes are not expected.
No information either on Erik Cernak’s condition. He was initially expected to be ready for the last game against the Seattle Kraken, but eventually was held out. As a precaution the Lightning recalled defenceman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch.
Tampa Bay Lightning Lines
Forwards
Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Mathieu Joseph
Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Alex Barre-Boulet
Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Taylor Raddysh — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk
Defense
Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Cal Foote
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Minnesota Wild Lines
Forwards
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Rem Pitlick — Frederick Gaudreau — Kevin Fiala
Brandon Duhaime — Nico Sturm — Nick Bjugstad
Defense
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Ryan Goligoski — Jon Merrill
Jordie Benn — Dmitry Kulikov
Goaltenders
Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen
