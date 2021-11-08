Lightning Round: Which Frederik Andersen will the Bolts face on Tuesday

In case you missed it this weekend, the Florida Panthers put a dramatic end to the Carolina Hurricanes nine-game winning streak on Saturday. The Panthers scored four times in the first period and held on for a 5-2 win. On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Canes who will be highly motivated to start a new winning streak.

It’s likely that Freddie Andersen will be in net despite surrendering four goals on twenty-seven shots against Florida. Mainly because Antti Raanta suffered an upper-body injury after this collision with Ryan Lomberg:

The Finnish netminder was sent “home” on Sunday for further evaluations so it’s unlikely he’ll be back and ready to play on Tuesday.

Andersen started the season allowing more than three goals only once in his first seven starts and ripped off a nice string of five straight allowing one goal or less. However, in his last two starts he’s been touched up for a total of seven goals and seen his save percentage dip to .877. That’s not elite at all. Is it a trend or just a blip on the season long radar?

This will be the toughest test the Lightning have faced since they’ve gotten their season back under control. Carolina is one of the deepest teams in the league and one of the few teams that can match the Bolts in terms of speed. With their blueline missing one of their better skaters (Mikhail Sergachev) the speed could give them fits.

Playing a motivated Carolina team should generate some exciting hockey.

