Lightning Round: Bolts set record for fastest back-to-back goals in franchise history

Things were looking quite positive for the Tampa Bay Lightning early in the first period last night against the St Louis Blues. Corey Perry had just scored on the power play to double their lead. Ross Colton won the post-goal face-off and the puck made it over to Erik Cernak just inside the red line. His plan was to hammer it into the Blues’ zone so that the Lightning could get their forecheck going once again. Instead this happened:

Just like Cernak planned it.. pic.twitter.com/0YZb70W5Pp — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) December 1, 2021

The puck crossed the goalline just 5 seconds after Perry’s goal and in doing so established a new record for the fastest back-to-back goals in franchise history. The previous record had been nine seconds, a feat accomplished three times, all victories for the Lightning.

March 25th, 2016 - Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov

January 14th, 2014 - Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov

January 9th, 2004 - Dave Andreychuk and Fredrik Modin

The NHL record for fastest two goals by one team is an amazing two seconds. Max Domi and Joel Armia scored back to back goals in the blink of an eye against the Washington Capitals in a 6-4 victory on November 1st, 2018. There is a bit of a cravat to that record. It came at the end of the game and the Capitals had pulled the goaltender for the face-off after Domi’s goal.

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning hold on for a point in St. Louis [Raw Charge]

In the end, the Lightning went on the road and picked up a point in a building that they’ve always struggled to find wins.

Stamkos absent, Cernak Returns [Tampa Bay Times]

The blueline is back to full health and Stamkos should be back in the line-up soon.

Crunch sign Patrick Watling to PTO [Syracuse Crunch]

The Crunch add to their forward depth by signing the 28-year-old forward to a PTO. Watling has posted 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) in 14 games for the Wheeling Nailers. The veteran center should provide some depth (and hopefully some scoring) for a Crunch team that has been hit hard with call-ups and injuries.

Declan McDonnell was 22nd on our most recent Top 25 Under 25 list. On Tuesday he was invited to Team USA’s training camp for the upcoming World Junior Championships

USA Hockey has announced its 2022 World Junior camp roster. pic.twitter.com/VdDkB6x19o — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) November 30, 2021

Brendan Lemieux suspended for five games [NHL.com]

“To sum up...this is biting”. Los Angeles Kings forward Lemieux chomped down on Brady Tkachuk’s hand during a skirmish and will now sit for the next five games.

New Jersey Devils extend Jack Hughes [All About the Jersey]

The Devils are hoping, really, really hoping that Jack Hughes is the centerpiece of their rebuild. On Tuesday they announced that Hughes, who has been out since the middle of October with a separated shoulder, agreed to an 8-year, $64 million extension.