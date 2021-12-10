Lightning Round: Jon Cooper becomes fastest NHL head coach to 400 wins

Thursday night’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs marked the 400th career win for head coach Jon Cooper, making him the fastest NHL coach in history to reach that milestone. The win also puts the Lightning level in points with the Florida Panthers and Leafs for first place in Atlantic Division, despite the two best players on the team for much of it.

He becomes the fastest coach in @NHL history to reach this milestone.

Jon Cooper won his 400th career game tonight, all with @TBLightning. He became fastest in #NHL history to reach that mark (659 games). "Pretty humbling," he said.

Here is the recap from that win over Toronto, a 5-3 victory that extended the Lightning’s winning streak to five games. [Raw Charge]

In their second meeting of the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-3. It was a battle between two hot teams as both entered the game with a 7-2-1 record over their past ten games. The Lightning also entered the game on a four game winning streak, and 3-0-0 on their five game road trip that will wrap up on Saturday with a 1pm matinee against the Ottawa Senators.

Here is Three Things from Bryan Burns on the win, including why it’s one of the better wins of the season. [NHL dot com]

“Bolts captain Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added three assists for his first four-point night of the season to pace the team for scoring. Ondrej Palat netted a pair of goals for his second multi-goal game of the season. And Taylor Raddysh recorded the first game-winning goal of his young NHL career with his marker at 9:11 of the second period that gave the Lightning their first multi-goal lead of the night at 4-2.”

