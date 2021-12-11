Lightning Round: Erik Cernak won’t return until after Christmas

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been hit by injuries quiet seriously in the recent weeks and recent news didn’t bring much relief either as Jon Cooper announced yesterday that Erik Cernak won’t return until after Christmas and is in the week-to-week category

Cooper said Erik Cernak is now week-to-week and isn’t going to play until after Christmas. #Bolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 10, 2021

The Slovak defenceman hasn’t played since the last Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins after he blocked a shot with his right foot. Cernak was initially expected to return before the end of the current road trip, but further evaluation ruled out that possibility. It wasn’t the first injury of the season for Cernak as he previously missed eight games due to a hand injury and returned just three games prior to the recent injury. He also missed ten games last season due to various injuries.

Cernak joins forwards Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who are also sidelined until the new year. Anthony Cirelli, who also missed the last game due to injury caused by a blocked shot, is in day-to-day category and could potentially return for tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators, although Jon Cooper wasn’t very optimistic

Jon Cooper said “it’s possible” Anthony Cirelli could play tomorrow in Ottawa but didn’t sound that optimistic. #Bolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 10, 2021

Despite being very depleted in the past weeks, the defending Stanley Cup champions continue their hot run. After beating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Lightning extended their winning streak to five games and are tied with the Leafs in the standings, while having played two games less. Since the start of November, the Lightning are tied with the Minnesota Wild for the highest point percentage in the league (.806%), losing just two games in regulation.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night. Alex Barré-Boulet scored his first AHL goal of the season, after being reassigned to Syracuse by the Lightning.

Sorry you couldn’t see this one, it was good.



: https://t.co/WTeALYF5KI pic.twitter.com/nvbpTiYeyk — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 11, 2021

Unfortunately the Orlando Solar Bears had been beaten 0-4 by the Atlanta Gladiators last night.

Gladiators take this one — looking to turn things around tomorrow in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/M2j1OFYuVE — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 11, 2021

The Lightning’s prospect Daniil Pylenkov scored his third goal of the year in the KHL yesterday.

Daniil Pylenkov (#45 in blue) goes to the net and tips the puck home for his 3rd goal of the KHL season! Ever since SKA moved him to the 1st D-pairing, he’s looked his best. Don’t sleep on him. pic.twitter.com/EnczrBl9lr — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) December 10, 2021

Hockey News

The results of the previous gameday. The Philadelphia Flyers ended their ten-game losing streak, the Vancouver Canucks improved to 3-0-0 since hiring Bruce Boudreau.

Sidney Crosby's @penguins bested Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals in their 60th career head-to-head meeting on a seven-game Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/OMwNJ8EbN4 pic.twitter.com/QxCvt6A8Po — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 11, 2021

The NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed that the salary cap will be raised to $82.5 million next year.

Bettman reiterated the salary cap will go up $1M next season. Which was agreed to before. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 10, 2021

Reportedly, the salary cap could be significantly increased in 2024-25 season

#NHL says the Players’ $1 billion debt to owners is expected to be paid off in three seasons, including this one, at which point the salary cap can be re-linked the HRR and rise dramatically.



In other words, it’s possible for a significant cap increase in 2024-25 season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 10, 2021

Gary Bettman also denied rumors that the Arizona Coyotes could be relocated due to financial issues.

Gary Bettman shut down rumors that the Coyotes could leave the Phoenix area. https://t.co/ztrUCYFmLU pic.twitter.com/RIu83Oo78D — theScore (@theScore) December 10, 2021

Other details from the Board of Governors meeting: