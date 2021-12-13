 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Declan McDonnell makes USA World Juniors camp roster, Finley cut by Team Canada

By HardevLad
It’s mid December, so that means World Junior Championship Season is upon us. The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have a ton of young prospects in the system anymore, but they do have some guys on the radar of Team USA and Team Canada. Last night, Canada closed their camp and announced their 25-man roster for the men’s U20 team for 2022. Unfortunately, center Jack Finley, who was the lone Lightning prospect on the camp roster, was cut.

However, forward Declan McDonnell has made the list for Team USA’s WJC camp roster after being drafted dead last in 2020. He’s among 16 forwards, so there’s a good chance he’ll make the team. McDonnell is one of the more impressive Lightning prospects, having been a top player in the OHL and was very impressive in his half-season in the AHL. At the moment, he has 10 goals and 20 points in 26 games so far this season for Kitchener.

Last bit of news from a quiet Sunday is that Hugo Alnefelt is back on the Syracuse Crunch roster.

