Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread: Back at home!

Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lighting: Game 28

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: Amalie Arena Home of the Stanley Cup Champions

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSW

Opponent SB Nation Site: Jewels From the Crown

After their successful five-game road trip the Tampa Bay Lightning return to the friendly confines of Amalie Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings. It’s a quick homestand, just two games, before the Bolts head out west for three games.

The Kings come into town with a decidedly average record of 12-10-4 and their 28 points place them sixth in the Pacific, 9 points behind the surprising Anaheim Ducks. The Kings have been treading water lately with a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 games, but have solid victories over Dallas (4-0) and Minnesota (2-1) in their last two.

Goals have come at a premium in their games this season. They are 8th in the league allowing just 2.58 goals per game which is good, but they are also 25th in the league with just 2.65 goals scored per game, that’s bad.

It’s been king of a ho-hum season for them so far with Brendan Lemiuex’s chomping of Brady Tkachuk’s hand the most notable thing to happen on the ice. Lemieux returned from his suspension in the game against the Wild and scored the deciding goal in the Kings’ victory.

Much like Steven Stamkos for the Lightning, Anze Kopitar is showing that age is just relative as the 34-year-old center is leading the team with 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists) in 26 games. Winger Adrian Kempe paces them with 11 goals.

As for the Lightning, it looks like Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak will both be back in the line-up. After playing the last few games with a gossamer-thin line-up, they are starting to get some of their players back. Cirelli’s return will likely push newly acquired center Riley Nash back into the press box and Ross Colton back down onto the Kid Line with Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh (although Raddysh has looked pretty good skating next to Stamkos).

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines:

Forwards

Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Taylor Raddysh

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Mathieu Joseph

Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Gabriel Fortier — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk

It was an optional morning skate so no updated line information.

Defense

Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak (?)

Mikhail Sergachev — Zach Bogosian

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Los Angeles Kings Lines

Forwards

Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Dustin Brown

Alex Iafallo - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Andreas Athanasiou - Rasmus Kupari - Athur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom - Trevor Moore - Brendan Lemiuex

Defense

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot - Matt Roy

Olli Matta - Sean Durzi

Goaltenders

Jonathan Quick

Cal Petersen

Lines based on daily faceoff’s prediction.