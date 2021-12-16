Lightning Round: The Crunch are back in the win column

It’s been a rough start for the Syracuse Crunch this season, but the Lightning’s AHL affiliate picked up a big win as they downed the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Wednesday night. Remi Elie scored twice in the victory while Max Lagace stopped 26-of-28 shots. With the two goals, Elie hit the 100 point mark in the AHL.

Alex Barre-Boulet had an assist for the Crunch as well and now has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in four games since being re-assigned to Syracuse. Cole Koepke continued his strong rookie campaign as he recorded his 4th goal of the season. The winger now has 13 points in 17 games with the Crunch.

Syracuse wrapped up their three-game road trip with a 2-1 record and will return home to take on Bellevue on Friday.

Lightning / NHL News

As COVID cases rise, Lightning ask what more can they do [Tampa Bay Times]

It sounds like the Lightning have done everything they can possibly do to limit the effects of the virus that is currently making the rounds throughout the NHL. We’ll have to wait and see if it’s enough to keep them from having to postpone any games. So far they’ve been pretty much unscathed.

Bolts heap praise on Ben Bishop [NHL.com]

The accolades rolled in from the Lightning players that played with Bishop during his time here in Tampa. Steven Stamkos referred to the two trades Bish was involved in as “one of the best in franchise history”.

Taylor Raddysh grows more confident with every goal [Tampa Bay Times]

Raddysh has never had trouble scoring goals at any level of hockey. It was only a matter of time till he figured it out at the NHL level. With four goals in his last six games, he’s certainly found his groove with the Bolts.

Things are going to get busier than expected for the Crunch in 2022.

We have rescheduled our three postponed games from Dec. 1, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.



: https://t.co/qsdtrTJmyY pic.twitter.com/1DNYQfL6ep — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 15, 2021

The Orlando Solar Bears have released their Ugly Sweater Jerseys. They are something alright.

These ugly sweater jerseys are literally fire



BUY REPLICAS HERE https://t.co/sEHm8NUCkS

TEDDY BEAR TOSS https://t.co/THaAlKIDdm pic.twitter.com/Z1udCkEYKx — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 15, 2021

Florida Panthers add 5 to COVID protocols [Florida Panthers]

The Lightning’s neighbors to the south are the latest team to have multiple players enter COVID protocols. Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour, and Carter Verhaeghe won’t be available for their game against the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL will only pause the schedule as a last resort [32 Thoughts]

Another week and barely a mention of the Lightning (just a passing reference to Jon Cooper’s contract extension) but Elliotte Friedman does an excellent job of whipping around the league. Some of the more interesting notes - Commissioner (and Hall of Famer) Gary Bettman may be close to a five-year extension and there is a chance that there could be a big salary cap bump in 2024 as the escrow money could be paid off by then.

Ontario limits venue capacity to 50% [ESPN]

The new requirements will affect the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. The Leafs will have the bigger issue of figuring out how to placate their fan base as they are certain to have future games that already have more than 50% of their tickets sold.

Blackhawks reach settlement with Kyle Beach [Second City Hockey]

We always knew that Chicago hockey club would do what they needed to stay out of court in regards to the negligence case filed by Kyle Beach. On Wednesday the team announced that they had indeed reached a settlement.

NHL style power rankings [The Athletic]

From earlier this week, Steven Stamkos made the cut this week coming in at Number 6: