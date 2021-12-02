Lightning Round: Could the Killorn-Gronkowski Dock Talk With Killer episode finally be on its way?

Could another Dock Talk be on the way? It seems the Lightning teased that two-time Stanley Cup winner and social media influencer, Alex Killorn, is back on his jet ski and chatting with another local sports athlete.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is well know for his enthusiastic spiking of the football following his touchdowns. A chat between the two would be highly entertaining.

Lightning / NHL News

Brent Seabrook is joining Vancouver Giants as an Assistant Coach [Bleacher Nation]

Current member of the Tampa Bay Lightning Long Term Injured Reserve Club, Brent Seabrook, is going to take his talents behind the bench for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. For now it’s on an interim basis as Giants head coach Michael Dyck is with Team Canada prepping for the World Junior Championship.

Team Canada announces training camp roster for WJC [Hockey Canada]

Presumptive 2022 number one pick Shane Wright is the biggest name on the list, but their are also a couple of names that Lightning fans will recognize. The Two Jacks (Finley and Thompson) are part of the initial roster for Team Canada as they look to take gold in the Under-20 tournament. Most of the pundits aren’t picking either player to make the final roster, but you never know what might happen in camp. One thing going in Thompson’s favor is that he is one of only two right-shot defensemen out of the eleven that are currently on the roster.

Crunch game postponed [Syracuse Crunch]

Last night’s contest between the Crunch and Rochester Americans was postponed due to the league enacting COVID protocols. The game will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date in the future. Rochester’s games are postponed through December 3rd at this point. The two teams are currently scheduled to meet on Saturday December 4th.

In the meantime, the Crunch made a couple of roster moves. Sean Day was re-assigned to them after his brief stay in Tampa. In a corresponding move, the Crunch assigned Dmitry Semykin to Orlando. Hopefully that means Darren Raddysh is also ready to return.

Brandon family lighting up the holidays, Lightning-style [Fox13 Tampa Bay]

Images of the elaborate holiday display started making the rounds a couple of days ago as folks were amazed at the work the McKernan family has put into showing their Lightning pride.

Limited line-up provides real-time look at Lightning’s future [Tampa Bay Times]

Was the game against the St. Louis Blues a glimpse of the next generation of Lightning players? Kind of, but it’s not like Steven Stamkos or Nikita Kucherov are going anywhere any time soon. In my opinion it was more of a look at an alternative universe where Tampa Bay made some poor roster choices or Stamkos decided to sign elsewhere as a free agent.

Jeff Vinik talks economy and stuff [Market Realist]

We all know Mr. Vinik as the best dang owner in professional sports, but apparently he’s also a pretty smart guy when it comes to investments and other financial matters. He was on CNBC talking about the future of the US economy and his investment in commercial real estate.

Matiss Kivleniek’s death ruled accidental [ESPN]

Following an investigation, the Oakland County Prosecuter’s Office has determined that no charges will be filed related to the death of the 24-year-old.

Tyler Bertuzzi enters COVID protocol [The Detroit News]

The Detroit Red Wings placed the forward on the COVID protocol list on Wednesday. Due to his non-vaccinated status (the league’s only player to not have received a vaccine) he will be not be paid while he is out and is subject to a tougher criteria to be cleared and return to action.

Hurricanes coach fined for inappropriate game conduct [Raleigh News&Observer]

For the second time in his coaching career Carolina Hurricanes head coach has been fined $25,000 for actions involving officials. The latest fine, handed down by the league on Tuesday, was the result of the verbal tirade he unleashed on the officials following some penalties he disagreed with in their game against the Washington Capitals.