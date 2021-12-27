Crunch Wrap: Nothing to see here

With Christmas now in the rearview mirror, the Syracuse Crunch can look forward to getting back to action. Well, not this week, but maybe next week. They were scheduled to play Belleville and Laval this week, but unfortunately both games have already been postponed, making it five straight rescheduled games for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s AHL affiliate.

Some teams in the league are jumping back on the ice this week, but overall the AHL is still trying to figure things out. On Sunday, they announced that four games scheduled for Monday were all postponed as the Cleveland Monsters, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, and Utica Comets due to league protocols.

The Crunch haven’t announced when the latest round of postponements will be made up, and unlike the NHL, they don’t have a huge open block of dates to fill in. If they are determined to get all of these games in, the back half of the season is going to be awfully crowded.

The other catch for the Crunch is that they will have 55 games over the final 109 days of the season, thanks to COVID. — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) December 27, 2021

Still this week off might not be the worst thing for the Crunch. The fact that the Lightning have four players, including both goaltenders, now in COVID protocols isn’t going to help the Crunch’s roster issues. If the Lightning don’t have any games postponed, they are scheduled to be back on the ice Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens and it’s possible that both Max Lagace and Amir Miftakhov are called up (as long as they’re not in protocol themselves).

Also, it looks like the NHL is bringing back taxi squads for the near future which will affect the roster as well. As of Sunday night, no roster announcements have been made, in part due to the holiday break being extended through today. Chances are word of any moves will start leaking out through today (most likely right after this is published).

NHL teams will have the ability to name a maximum of six players to the taxi squad for the near future (until the All-Star break as of right now) and there are some stipulations. According to Elliotte Friedman they are:

TAXI SQUADS: These are in-place until the All-Star Break, for now. Teams don’t have to use them; maximum of six players; no one can be on it more than 20 days. There are some eligibility requirements. You can’t be on it if you’re on an NHL roster as of Dec. 22 (with the exception of emergency recall); are waiver-exempt; were on the NHL roster for at least 75 per cent of the regular-season days or played in 16 of a team’s last 20 games through Dec. 22 (goalies who dressed but did not play is counted as having “played”).

Some of the players currently on the Crunch that would qualify are Gabriel Dumont, Alex Barre-Boulet, Daniel Walcott, Charles Hudon, Sean Day, and Darren Raddysh. The Lightning do have the choice of not having a taxi squad as it doesn’t appear to be required.

Whenever the Crunch do return to the ice, it’s likely to be a much different team than the one that played their last game, way back on December 15th. As Patrick Williams pointed out on Twitter, the Crunch haven’t seen too much action of late:

A weird sign of the times: Syracuse last played on Dec. 15 and does not have another game scheduled until Jan. 5.



The Crunch have only played four games since Nov. 27 due to assorted postponements. — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) December 27, 2021

When they do come back, we may to do a preview all over again so that we can remember who is on the team. They’ve already had 36 players (33 skaters, 3 goalies) dress for at least one game and that number is likely to grow when they come back next week. Here’s how the skaters have fared so far this season.

Crunch Skater Stats Name Games Goals Assists Points PPG PIM Name Games Goals Assists Points PPG PIM Gabriel Dumont (C/RW) 21 10 8 18 0.86 34 Charles Hudon (LW/RW) 20 6 10 16 0.8 20 Cole Koepke (LW) 17 4 9 13 0.76 8 Sean Day (D) 19 2 11 13 0.68 19 Jimmy Huntington (C) 21 6 5 11 0.52 11 Gabriel Fortier (LW/C) 17 4 7 11 0.65 10 Remi Elie (LW) 12 5 4 9 0.75 7 Simon Ryfors (C/LW) 21 4 4 8 0.38 4 Andrej Sustr (D) 12 2 5 7 0.58 26 Antoine Morand (C) 19 2 5 7 0.37 8 Gage Goncalves (C) 17 4 2 6 0.35 10 Ryan Jones (D) 21 2 4 6 0.29 20 Alex Green (D) 20 0 6 6 0.3 8 Daniel Walcott (LW/D) 15 2 3 5 0.33 14 Shawn Element (LW/C) 18 2 2 4 0.22 11 Alex Barré-Boulet (C/RW) 4 1 3 4 1 18 Tristan Langan (C/LW) 8 1 2 3 0.38 0 Otto Somppi (C) 11 1 2 3 0.27 4 Jesse Lees (D) 16 0 3 3 0.19 2 Maxim Cajkovic (RW) 13 1 1 2 0.15 4 Patrick Watling (C) 2 0 2 2 1 0 Darren Raddysh (D) 13 0 2 2 0.15 6 Jaydon Dureau (LW) 3 1 0 1 0.33 0 Tyler Bird (RW) 4 0 1 1 0.25 0 Evan Wardley (D) 4 0 1 1 0.25 6 Fredrik Claesson (D) 6 0 1 1 0.17 0 Alexei Lipanov (C) 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kevin Lohan (D) 1 0 0 0 0 0 Odeen Tufto (C) 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brandon Crawley (D) 2 0 0 0 0 0 Frank Hora (D) 4 0 0 0 0 6 Cal Foote (D) 5 0 0 0 0 0 Dmitri Semykin (D) 8 0 0 0 0 0 Gemel Smith (C/W) - - - - - -

Stay tuned to Raw Charge for any updates as they become available.