“Fluid Situation” as Tampa Bay Lightning announce recalls and protocols at post-holiday practice

The Tampa Bay Lightning are officially back from their Christmas break and the whole team was COVID tested yesterday and ahead of today’s practice.

This morning, the team announced Anthony Cirelli tested positive for COVID-19 and is in the NHL’s protocol. He joins Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Mikhail Sergachev, goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, and coaches Jon Cooper and Rob Zettler.

Anthony Cirelli and Andrej Sustr have been added to the Lightning’s COVID protocol list this morning. #Bolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 27, 2021

With five players and two coaches out, the Lightning announced some call-ups from the Syracuse Crunch, with more on the way. Darren Raddysh, older brother of Taylor, and Andrej Sustr were called up. Unfortunately, when Sustr was called up and tested, he was put into the NHL’s protocol. Raddysh tested negative and was able to take part in practice, including leading the team in the post-practice stretch.

#Bolts have recalled defensemen Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from #SyrCrunch to the taxi squad. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 27, 2021

The team is also expected to call up two goalies from the Syracuse Crunch. Those goalies weren’t here today, so goalie coach Frantz Jean and Tampa-based EBUG Kyle Konin served as the goalies in net. If one or both of those AHL goalies can’t go, maybe it’ll be them on the bench or on the ice against Montreal. And with Cooper and Zettler out, Derek Lalonde has been managing the coaching staff.

Lalonde said two AHL goalies coming up and one will start tomorrow. It’s still a “fluid situation” going forward — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 27, 2021

Lightning goalie coach Frantz Jean and Kyle Konin, who was St. Louis’ EBUG earlier this season for a game at Amalie Arena, are the goalies at today’s practice with Vasilevskiy and Elliott in COVID protocol. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 27, 2021

As for who those Crunch goalies are, Maxime Lagace, Hugo Alnefelt, and Amir Miftakhov are the three goalies on the roster currently. The reason why things are “fluid” is because the Crunch are in the middle of their own outbreak before and after the break and it’s unclear which of the three goalies, if any, are able to make the trip, test negative, and play. We will just have to see.

The Taxi Squad is back this season, with teams able to use it as an option with no minimum requirements. D. Raddysh is on it right now, as is Sustr. The roster itself currently has 11 healthy forwards (plus Point and Kucherov, who have been practicing and might be ready), 5 healthy defensemen (plus D. Raddysh), and no goalies (plus the two that are expected to get called up).

Derek Lalonde said Anthony Cirelli was pulled out of a pre-practice meeting once he was put in protocol. They don’t know minute by minute who can practice. As Brayden Point summed it up for all of us, “I just go with the flow, man.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 27, 2021

And one forward who might want to give it a crack again for old times sake. Someone needs to tell Cally he needs to play half the season or in the finals if he wants his name on the Cup when the team three-peats.

I still have my @TBLightning pants and gloves for emergency PTO if needed. Might need a oxygen tank on the bench though at all times https://t.co/f4ks65LJn7 — Ryan Callahan (@TheRealCally24) December 27, 2021

Now, all this news is leading up to the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa tomorrow. And judging by how many Habs players are in protocol, I personally find it very unlikely this game is going to take place at all. Maybe the Florida Panthers game can happen on Thursday, but I don’t think things can go on business as usual for tomorrow.