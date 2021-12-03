Lightning Round: The jerseys are here! The jerseys are here!

Well now, that was a nice little surprise on a Thursday night, wasn’t it? Prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators released their jerseys for the upcoming Stadium Series game in February. Nashville really leaned into the whole “Smashville” thing, didn’t they?

For SMASHVILLE. For Music City. For the fans. pic.twitter.com/5ThXNsCJF9 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

I know the first thought you’re having. What’s the deal with the font? It’s an homage to letterpress music posters that have a long history in Music City. The numbers are oversized on purpose to help the fans in attendance actually see them from some of upper deck seats.

As for the Lightning.

Alright. So, yeah. My initial response is that they are perfectly fine. I’m not 100% sold on the font for the “BOLTS” across the front. It feels like something I would have sketched while bored in chemistry class in high school. The Lightning strike pattern at the bottom has kind of grown on me the more I look at it, but it does make it seem a little crowded overall.

I’ll withhold my final judgement until I see them in person. A lot of times these types of things look way better on the ice when the whole team is wearing the full ensemble. For the record, it looks like they’ll be wearing the blue shorts with these (there was a lot concern on social media that they would pair them with white shorts) and I think that will round out the look pretty nicely.

If you’re looking to buy one for yourself or a significant Lightning fan in your inner circle, you can pre-order them at Tampa Bay Sports.

Credit to the team for trying something different and not going back to the well with another take on the Reverse Retro jerseys from last season. The nostalgic look is all well and good, but these outdoor games should showcase a more unique, one-off kind of look and the Bolts definitely went in that direction.

Also, credit to them for their presentation video. I demand Steven Stamkos take warm-ups for the game in a cowboy hat.

Poll What are your thoughts on the Stadium Series Jersey? Take my money!

Burn it with fire!

Meh. vote view results 51% Take my money! (17 votes)

9% Burn it with fire! (3 votes)

39% Meh. (13 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Lightning /NHL News

Big Vic Hedman steals the show as the Lightning win [Raw Charge]

I think we sometimes take Victor Hedman for granted. He’s been in our lives for such a long time now that we overlook how good he is on a day-in and day-out basis. Then he has a period like the third period last night and we remember again. Gosh he’s fun.

eBUG was in the arena! [Tampa Bay Times]

With Jordan Binnington entering COVID protocol and Charlie Lindgren not able to play due to salary cap constraints, the St. Louis Blues had to tap into the Emergency Back-Up Goalie System. On the bench as the back-up was local beer-leaguer Kyle Konin. Sadly, with the game competitive into the final period, the Clearwater resident didn’t get into the game. Still, he can tell his grandkids that once suited up for a NHL game. That’s pretty cool.

Big game for Bogo!! pic.twitter.com/y0c8l3foBI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 3, 2021

Sabres acquire Malcolm Subban [Die by the Blade]

Buffalo is having issues in net (including old friend Dustin Tokarski entering COVID protocol). One of their solutions was to trade the old standby, future considerations, to Chicago in exchange for Malcolm Subban.

Could the Arizona Coyotes be on the move to Houston? [Twitter]

Had it been anyone other than Rick Westhead Tweeting this out, perhaps I’d scroll right past it. As he notes in the thread, the Coyotes deny the rumor, calling it “totally false”. Which is exactly what a team trying to sell a franchise would say before having a deal in hand. It’s been less than two years since Alex Meruelo took control of the team, but the ongoing stadium issues and poor on-ice performance may have soured his outlook on owning the franchise.

Fan throws jersey on ice in Montreal [CBC.ca]

We’ve hit the “fans throwing expensive clothing on the ice” level of disappointment in Montreal. Poor Nick Suzuki, “I saw it, it’s not a good feeling for the players,” said forward Nick Suzuki, who wears No. 14. “I think it was one of my jerseys so, I don’t know if it was, but I thought I saw a four.”

Sinclair announces multi-year renewal of digital rights agreement with the NHL [BusinessWire]

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the 12 teams that fall under this agreement so there is a good chance that local Lightning fans will be able to stream live broadcasts through a direct-to-consumer platform at some point in the future.