Lightning Round: IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship cancelled, Habs eyeing Bolts Executive for GM role

COVID-19 outbreaks within Group B have caused the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championships to be cancelled in Edmonton and Red Deer, Canada. This comes days after the Women’s WJC that was scheduled in January was cancelled due to COVID-19 risks.

Teams from the USA, Russia, and Czechia all had positive cases and were forced to forfeit their games. With the highly compressed nature of the tournament, there was no time to make up any of the games. There was also no way to do it fairly.

The IIHF is hoping to revive the 2022 tournament in the summer. This may also serve as a lesson to the organization to make sure their intentions about the Men’s and Women’s WJC tournament are on equal footing. It took them a few days for the Canadian and American organizations (not the IIHF themselves) to talk about a Women’s tournament in the summer, whereas the Men’s tournament was brought up immediately.

I know each tournament makes different incomes for the IIHF — which will change when WoHo gets the platform the athletes deserve — but they are not for-profit, so it should not matter who brings in the bucks. It should be a priority that the championship tournaments the organization runs can be played. Both or neither. It wouldn’t make sense to cancel a women’s curling championship while running the men’s version (I’m sure someone’s tried). Maybe the tournaments can be run simultaneously at the same place to save costs? Just a thought.

Not that @chrismpeters needs his work checked, because he doesn’t, but I can confirm the 2022 WJC will be cancelled. Official statements and news conference to come. https://t.co/zAL6CVoJ7n — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

Tardif making it clear he wants to “restart the competition in a better way.”



As reported, this summer is their focus. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 29, 2021

That said, the Finns have a different idea about whether the tournament could ever have run in the first place.

Finland WJC coach Antti Pennanen: "I am angry because this was not a COVID problem, but the problem was that this was a poorly run tournament. ... This says a lot about the state of the IIHF."



https://t.co/VFC2QYz0pX — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) December 29, 2021

The Habs have their lists for their next GM. Remember, this position is under President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, it’s not the real gig in terms of unchecked power and decision making. I think the qualifications are:

1. speak French

2. know how to use a phone.

Extra credit if you’re a beloved former player — I’m looking at you, Tampa Bay Lightning Director of Hockey Operations Mathieu Darche.

One clarification: Lavoie says the #Habs have not yet requested permission from TB/PHI to speak to Darche & Briere respectively, so those interviews might not necessarily happen next week (could take longer). — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) December 30, 2021

People are finally starting to appreciate Brayden Point. It just took two Cups. He’s a top-5 center in the NHL behind McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon, and Crosby. Prove me wrong.

Thinking about how Brayden Point might be the perfect hockey player pic.twitter.com/795DaFdne3 — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile Artemi Panarin is a pretty damn good winger.

The KHL are cancelling their All-Star Game because of COVID-19 and the likelihood of a lot of the best players going to the Olympics.