Lightning Round: no news, just hockey highlights

Okay, some news.

By HardevLad
/ new
NHL: DEC 30 Predators at Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 30: Alexandre Texier #42 of the Columbus Blue Jackets scores a shoot-out goal on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros #74 at Nationwide Arena on December 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t fare well against their Florida rivals, so I thought it would be worth cleansing the palette with some hockey highlights elsewhere in the NHL.

First up, Alexandre Texier with a cheeky shootout goal that he’s done once before!

Next up, old friend, JT Miller, with a full stretch to corral the puck before sending a perfect pass to his captain.

Speaking of full stretch, check out this pass from Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen to release Jared McCann! Dare I say Karlsson-esque?

And last but not least, here’s DEFENSEMAN Ivan Provorov taking the puck one way, and then bringing it all the way back for a sick goal.

Lightning Links

In some news, you’ll have seen out article on Alex Barre-Boulet returning to the Lightning from the AHL. His call-up coincided with a couple changes to the COVID-19 protocol lists. Jon Cooper and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare are back, but Frantz Jean, Cal Foote, and Taylor Raddysh are unavailable. You may have heard during the game, but Dave Randorf is also in the league’s COVID protocol on the broadcast side. I always worry when older members of the staff test positive — glad Coop is back, hopefully Jean and Randorf avoids symptoms.

Almost there, Bolts fans. Almost there.

The Boston Bruins want to sign Tuukka Rask. It’s likely they’re waiting for the trade deadline so they can get him for the least possible cap expenditure and still have him for the playoffs. I’m sure no one’s going to call them cheaters.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is out for the season after wrist surgery. [Knights on Ice]

“The 33-year-old has been sensational, recording 12 goals and 21 points in those 16 games, including 10 goals and 16 points during a nine-game point streak when he returned to the lineup Nov. 24.”

And lastly, the QMJHL is postponing games until mid-January.

