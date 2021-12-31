Lightning Round: no news, just hockey highlights

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t fare well against their Florida rivals, so I thought it would be worth cleansing the palette with some hockey highlights elsewhere in the NHL.

First up, Alexandre Texier with a cheeky shootout goal that he’s done once before!

alexandre texier just won the shootout w this outrageous move pic.twitter.com/Am6QyNy49q — dylan (@dylanfremlin) January 29, 2021

Next up, old friend, JT Miller, with a full stretch to corral the puck before sending a perfect pass to his captain.

Goodness gracious what a pass by JT Miller pic.twitter.com/WyBe8vLyth — Mr Booth (@MrBooth07) December 31, 2021

Speaking of full stretch, check out this pass from Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen to release Jared McCann! Dare I say Karlsson-esque?

Look at this pass! pic.twitter.com/JtslzWwX06 — Davy Jones' Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR) December 31, 2021

And last but not least, here’s DEFENSEMAN Ivan Provorov taking the puck one way, and then bringing it all the way back for a sick goal.

The celly? Also a beauty pic.twitter.com/HkSvetBeha — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) December 30, 2021

Lightning Links

In some news, you’ll have seen out article on Alex Barre-Boulet returning to the Lightning from the AHL. His call-up coincided with a couple changes to the COVID-19 protocol lists. Jon Cooper and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare are back, but Frantz Jean, Cal Foote, and Taylor Raddysh are unavailable. You may have heard during the game, but Dave Randorf is also in the league’s COVID protocol on the broadcast side. I always worry when older members of the staff test positive — glad Coop is back, hopefully Jean and Randorf avoids symptoms.

UPDATE: The following have been cleared from @TBLightning COVID protocol list:

- Jon Cooper

- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare



The following have entered COVID protocol:

- Goalie coach Frantz Jean

- Cal Foote

- Taylor Raddysh — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 30, 2021

Also, #TBlightning TV play-by-play broadcaster Dave Randorf has entered the COVID protocol. Rick Peckham will fill in temporarily. #gobolts — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 30, 2021

Almost there, Bolts fans. Almost there.

The Boston Bruins want to sign Tuukka Rask. It’s likely they’re waiting for the trade deadline so they can get him for the least possible cap expenditure and still have him for the playoffs. I’m sure no one’s going to call them cheaters.

Hearing that Tuukka Rask and the #NHLBruins have reached an agreement that will see him back in black and gold and will come down to timing to register it with the league. — Dominic Tiano (@dominictiano) December 30, 2021

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is out for the season after wrist surgery. [Knights on Ice]

“The 33-year-old has been sensational, recording 12 goals and 21 points in those 16 games, including 10 goals and 16 points during a nine-game point streak when he returned to the lineup Nov. 24.”

And lastly, the QMJHL is postponing games until mid-January.