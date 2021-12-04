Lightning Round: The AHL postponed yesterday’s Syracuse Crunch’s game

Yesterday the AHL postponed both of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, including yesterday’s game against the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena. It’s already the second time this week that the Crunch’s game was postponed because of COVID-19 related issues — on Wednesday the league postponed their game against the Rochester Americans.

Tonight’s game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins is postponed.



A make-up date has not yet been determined.



: https://t.co/7Mr3rZSv8E pic.twitter.com/nMkt3Oo1dl — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 3, 2021

The AHL hasn’t announced make-up dates for both games yet. According to the team, the fans who bought tickets for yesterday’s game will be able to use them for the make-up game.

Earlier this week, the Crunch also swapped their opponents for two games in March — Syracuse will now face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on March 18 and the Bridgeport Islanders on March 19.

We have also swapped our March 18 and March 19 opponents.



We will now face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, March 18 and the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, March 19. pic.twitter.com/za8wlEuECN — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 1, 2021

The Syracuse Crunch are scheduled to play against the Rochester Americans tonight.

Hockey News

Five games were played in the NHL on Friday night.

As it was announced yesterday, former Tampa Bay Lightning player Tyler Johnson has had artificial disk replacement — the same surgery Jack Eichel had recently. Johnson is expected to miss three months. Since joining the Chicago Blackhawks, Johnson played in eight games with his new team, recording one goal and two assists. He hasn’t played since late October due to neck injury and COVID-19.

Like Jack Eichel, Johnson decides to go the ADR route. Two different surgeons (Prusmack for Eichel, Bray for Johnson). Hopeful we are seeing a new and effective way of treating these injuries https://t.co/yfTySdiSne — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile Jack Eichel has been cleared to start practicing without contact. He’s expected to join the Vegas Golden Knights in three weeks.

Jack Eichel has been cleared to do everything but contact, according to @Buccigross.



Eichel is skating and rehabbing in North Carolina. Expected to join the Golden Knights in Vegas in around 3 weeks, per @emilymkaplan. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 4, 2021

The new Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations of the Montreal Canadiens Jeff Gorton held his first press conference in his new role. Here’s some details: