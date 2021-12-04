 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: The AHL postponed yesterday’s Syracuse Crunch’s game

Tyler Johnson underwent neck injury

By Igor Nikonov
AHL: NOV 19 Syracuse Crunch at Cleveland Monsters Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yesterday the AHL postponed both of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, including yesterday’s game against the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena. It’s already the second time this week that the Crunch’s game was postponed because of COVID-19 related issues — on Wednesday the league postponed their game against the Rochester Americans.

The AHL hasn’t announced make-up dates for both games yet. According to the team, the fans who bought tickets for yesterday’s game will be able to use them for the make-up game.

Earlier this week, the Crunch also swapped their opponents for two games in March — Syracuse will now face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on March 18 and the Bridgeport Islanders on March 19.

The Syracuse Crunch are scheduled to play against the Rochester Americans tonight.

Hockey News

Five games were played in the NHL on Friday night.

As it was announced yesterday, former Tampa Bay Lightning player Tyler Johnson has had artificial disk replacement — the same surgery Jack Eichel had recently. Johnson is expected to miss three months. Since joining the Chicago Blackhawks, Johnson played in eight games with his new team, recording one goal and two assists. He hasn’t played since late October due to neck injury and COVID-19.

Meanwhile Jack Eichel has been cleared to start practicing without contact. He’s expected to join the Vegas Golden Knights in three weeks.

The new Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations of the Montreal Canadiens Jeff Gorton held his first press conference in his new role. Here’s some details:

