Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers Preview and Game Day Thread: quick reset after the win

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers: GAME #24

Time: 6:00 pm ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, NBCSP, SNP, SN360

Opponent SB Nation Site: Broad Street Hockey

After getting thoroughly out-played by the Bruins and still coming away with two points, the Lightning have travelled to Pennsylvania to play the Flyers and will hopefully put together a better performance and still come away with two points.

The Flyers have been really bad this season. They’re second last in the Metro, largely because they carry some of the worst shot metrics in the NHL. After years of bad goaltending — including last year — the Flyers finally have a decent save percentage, but here’s how Alain Vigneault’s team ranks in defensive metrics:

Shot attempts against: 31st

Shots on goal against: 32nd

Scoring chances against: 32nd

Expected goals against: 31st

If it wasn’t for a decent offense and league average goaltending, the Flyers would widely be seen as the worst team in the league.

In terms of who’s giving up all these shots, the answer is the most obvious name in hockey: Rasmus Ristolainen. He’s last on the defense in shots on goal against, scoring chances against, and expected goals against.

So, Stamkos and co. know who to target.

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines:

Lines from last night

Forwards

Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Alex Barre-Boulet

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Gabriel Fortier

Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Taylor Raddysh — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk

Defense

Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev — Zach Bogosian

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott - Projected Starter

Philadelphia Lines:

Lines from practice

Forwards

Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier -Cam Atkinson

Morgan Frost - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Zack MacEwen

Oskar Lindblom - Connor Bunnaman - Max Willman

Defense

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Goaltenders

Carter Hart - Projected Starter

Martin Jones