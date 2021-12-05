Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers Preview and Game Day Thread: quick reset after the win

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers: GAME #24
Time: 6:00 pm ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, NBCSP, SNP, SN360
Opponent SB Nation Site: Broad Street Hockey
After getting thoroughly out-played by the Bruins and still coming away with two points, the Lightning have travelled to Pennsylvania to play the Flyers and will hopefully put together a better performance and still come away with two points.
The Flyers have been really bad this season. They’re second last in the Metro, largely because they carry some of the worst shot metrics in the NHL. After years of bad goaltending — including last year — the Flyers finally have a decent save percentage, but here’s how Alain Vigneault’s team ranks in defensive metrics:
- Shot attempts against: 31st
- Shots on goal against: 32nd
- Scoring chances against: 32nd
- Expected goals against: 31st
If it wasn’t for a decent offense and league average goaltending, the Flyers would widely be seen as the worst team in the league.
In terms of who’s giving up all these shots, the answer is the most obvious name in hockey: Rasmus Ristolainen. He’s last on the defense in shots on goal against, scoring chances against, and expected goals against.
So, Stamkos and co. know who to target.
Tampa Bay Lightning Lines:
Lines from last night
Forwards
Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Alex Barre-Boulet
Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Gabriel Fortier
Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Taylor Raddysh — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk
Defense
Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev — Zach Bogosian
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott - Projected Starter
Philadelphia Lines:
Forwards
Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier -Cam Atkinson
Morgan Frost - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Zack MacEwen
Oskar Lindblom - Connor Bunnaman - Max Willman
Defense
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler
Goaltenders
Carter Hart - Projected Starter
Martin Jones
Loading comments...