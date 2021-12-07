Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Preview and Game Day Thread: Can we fire another coach?

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens: GAME #25

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: Bell Centre

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, TSN2, RDS

Opponent SB Nation Site: Habs Eyes on the Prize

After a thorough beating of the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, that led to the firing of head coach Alain Vigneault, the Tampa Bay Lightning get set to play the last team in the Atlantic Division, Montreal. The Habs are not an unlucky team or a team struggling to put things together — they’re just bad. They’re 46% in shot share, scoring chances, and expected goals across the board.

The Habs do have a low shooting percentage due to their team’s unbelievably bad finishing ability. The Lightning aren’t great, at least they’re average.

While the recent Montreal teams haven’t been known for their prolific offenses, they’ve always been a score-just-enough-for-Carey-Price-to-bail-us-out kind of team, the struggles are real this season. Roster churn has been responsible for part of their problem:

Tonight's #Habs roster will look very different compared to the last time Montreal played Tampa:



= injured/no longer on the team

= playing tonight pic.twitter.com/AuFOMbQ2V5 — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 7, 2021

Generally, coaches get fired for bad goaltending, but after looking at the Flyers and Canucks, it can definitely also happen when the team is getting filled in on shots and just not scoring when they get their chances. I don’t think it’s likely Dominic Ducharme is going to get fired, but another 7-1 loss could accelerate some decisions by the new President of Hockey Ops.

As for the Lightning, they are continuing to gobble up the points despite injuries. Earlier today they recalled Fredrik Claesson and re-assigned Alex Barre-Boulet. That indicates Erik Cernak may not make it back due to the lower-body injury that caused him to miss last game. It also means that Gabriel Fortier gets to stay in the NHL a little longer.

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines:

Lines from last game

Forwards

Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Mathieu Joseph

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Gabriel Fortier

Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Taylor Raddysh — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet

Defense

Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh — Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev — Cal Foote

TBD: Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Projected Starter

Brian Elliott

Montreal Canadiens Lines:

Lines from last game

Forwards

Mike Hoffman - Nick Suzuki - Jake Evans

Tyler Toffoli - Christian Dvorak - Cole Caufield

Jonathan Drouin - Ryan Poehling - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Mathieu Perreault - Artturi Lehkonen

Defense

Ben Chiarot - David Savard

Alexander Romanov - Brett Kulak

Mattias Norlinder - Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Jake Allen - Projected Starter

Samuel Montembeault