Lightning Round: Wrapping up the news from around the league

Let’s just jump right into the news....

How Jon Cooper may utilize Riley Nash [Raw Charge]

Bringing the veteran aboard gives the Lightning options. It’s always good to have options.

Riley Nash speaks with the media [Tampa Bay Lightning]

“Steady in the defensive zone.” That’s what Nash believes he can bring to the Lightning. The newest member of the squad chatted with Tampa media via Zoom (ahhh the memories) following the Lightning’s practice yesterday.

Why the Lightning claimed Nash [The Athletic]

Joe Smith posits that Nash may have been brought aboard to help ease the workload on Anthony Cirelli. If Nash does draw into the line-up, he would line up in between Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh with Ross Colton moving up to the second line and Steven Stamkos (whose defensive ratings ebb and flow) back to a wing.

Crunch Lose to Monsters, 8-3 [Syracuse Crunch]

While it wasn’t the return the action the Crunch were hoping for, they did at least find the back of the net a few times. Alex Barre-Boulet had a pair of assists in his return to the AHL. Charles Hudon scored twice, including the all-important Teddy Toss goal:

The @stanleysteemer Tired Teddy Toss takes off thanks to Charles Hudon! pic.twitter.com/AzKl9CwW7F — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 9, 2021

NHLPA appeals Jason Spezza’s 6-game ban [NHLPA Twitter]

It seems that the basis for the appeal is that Spezza is a nice guy that hasn’t done anything like this in his long career. Will it work to get some games taken off? Maybe. It’s the NHL, who knows what could happen?

TSN releases first Trade Bait board for the 2021-22 season [TSN]

Those are definitely names of hockey players in the NHL. If these are going to be the coveted players at the trade deadline this year it’s going to be a pretty boring day.

Arizona Coyotes could be locked out of their arena by City of Glendale for unpaid arena charges, deliquent tax bills [The Athletic]

In news that brings back bad memories of the later days of Kokusai Green’s ownership of the Lighting, it seems there are some financial issues with the Coyotes. IceArizona Hockey LLC, the company that owns the ‘Yotes, had a tax lien filed against them by the Arizona Department of Revenue for more than $1.3 million in unpaid taxes. They have until December 20th to settle the tax bill or face the indignity of being locked out of their own arena.

According to the Coyotes, it’s just a simple case of human error and it will be rectified today:

Coyotes statement: “We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error. Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused... — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) December 9, 2021

Even if this is taken care of, it’s another black eye for the organization and provides more ammunition to the critics who claim that hockey will never work in the desert.

Edmonton Oilers value skyrockets to $1.1 billion according to Forbes [The Edmonton Journal]

One of the interesting drivers in that increased valuation is the support from the fans. Apparently they have the largest percentage of individual purchases of tickets in the league. That means they aren’t relying on corporate entities to buy large swathes of seats, but instead have those tickets going to regular fans.

The Lightning were ranked 20th in the league according to Forbes with a current value of $650 million.

Olympic participation major concern at Board of Governors meeting [Sportsnet]

The BOG will be meeting in Florida on Thursday and Friday and should be quite busy with a variaty of topics. The biggest will be the league’s participation in the upcoming Olympics. The NHL and NHLPA do have an opt-out clause if they deem conditions are unsafe for the players. That clause must be enacted by January 10th if they decide to pull out.

32 Thoughts [Sportsnet]

Another week without any thoughts specifically about the Lightning, but a nice wrap up about what’s going around in the league.

ESPN Power Rankings [ESPN]

The Wordwide leader has them in the 8th spot, which is....fine. The only ranking that matters comes at the end of the season. For ESPN the biggest surprise of the season for the Bolts is that they keep rolling no matter the obstacles or injuries.

Podcast wrap up:

Block Party with Seth Kushner - Seth chats with Rick Peckham about retired life and which partner had the best stories (hint, it was Bobby Taylor)

Syracuse Speaks - Alex chats about the Crunch’s lost week and answers some questions.

Crunch Chronicles - Old friend Cedrick Desjardins talks with Lukas Favale about his time in the organization.