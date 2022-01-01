Lightning Round: Welcome to 2022

Unfortunately the Tampa Bay Lightning couldn’t get a win in the last game of 2021, losing 4-3 in a shootout to the New York Rangers. Brian Elliott returned to the line-up after being released from COVID-19 protocol, as well as Mikhail Sergachev [Raw Charge]

In a glaring example of why some games should end in a tie, the New York Rangers edged the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night. Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning while Brian Elliott made 20 saves in his return from COVID protocol. Barclay Goodrow scored twice in his return to Tampa while Alexis Lafreniere added a goal. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots (plus a gorgeous save on Brayden Point in the skills competition) for the win.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, Barclay Goodrow received his championship ring and was welcomed with a tribute video at Amalie Arena yesterday. He also scored twice against his former team.

Not a bad way to in the new year, eh, @bgoodrow23? pic.twitter.com/xt4Hm46gef — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 31, 2021

Barclay Goodrow tribute video. He received his 2021 Stanley Cup Championship ring earlier today in the Lightning family room. #GoBolts #NYRvsTBL pic.twitter.com/YGcm5EA1TM — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) January 1, 2022

Alex Killorn passed Vinny Prospal for the 8th place amongst the Lightning’s all-time scoring leaders

Alex Killorn tallied the second assist on Ross Colton's tying goal for his 372nd career NHL point to pass Vinny Prospal and move into sole possession of 8th place among Tampa Bay's all-time scoring leaders. #GoBolts #NYRvsTBL — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) January 1, 2022

Pat Maroon played in his 600th career NHL game.

Pat Maroon is skating in his 600th career game to cap off a successful 2021 for himself and the @TBLightning.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yaNnkU0wKi pic.twitter.com/ULPmb4Xo0C — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2022

Despite two losses in two last games, the Lightning are still leading the Atlantic Division and tied with the Washington Capitals for the lead in the whole league.

Lightning Links

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 5-4 in overtime on Friday afternoon. Luke Boka scored a game-winning goal.

Here's a look at the game winning goal!! pic.twitter.com/TUUwK5ws1S — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 31, 2021

Hockey News

Alex Ovechkin scored twice against the Detroit Red Wings, helping his team to clinch a victory and moved past former Tampa Bay Lightning player Dave Andreychuk for the most power play goals in NHL history.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks on New Year’s Eve

ALLLLLL BY MYSELF pic.twitter.com/7mlrode220 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 31, 2021

The most entertaining game of the previous day was a clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils, where the Devils earned a 6-5 overtime win. Jack Hughes scored the- deciding goal.