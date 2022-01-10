Lightning Round: Tampa Bay prospect on the move

The OHL trading deadline is today at noon so that means some prospects will be on the move as various teams in the junior league work to solidify their line-ups for the playoff run while others look to stockpile picks for the future. It appears that at least one of the Lightning’s better prospects is the among those switching uniforms.

Jeff Marek is reporting that defenseman Jack Thompson has been traded from the Sudbury Wolves to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The deal hasn’t been officially announced yet, but expect the Lightning’s 2020 3rd-round pick to net a pretty hefty return for the Wolves. In the midst of what could be a career-year, the 19-year-old captain of Sudbury had netted 8 goals and added 15 assists in 22 games from the blueline.

He actually scored his eighth goal earlier on Sunday, banging home a big one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Sudbury is currently in last place in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with just 8 wins in 29 games. Meanwhile the Soo Greyhounds are in second place in the Western Conference, trailing the London Knights by a point (although they’ve played 4 more games than London).

Earlier in the week, fellow Tampa Bay prospect Declan McDonnell, along with a series of conditional draft picks, was traded to the Barrie Colts from the Kitchner Rangers for the rights to Hunter Brzustewicz and three picks (a 2023 conditional 2nd-rounder, a 2023 4th-rounder, and a 2025 conditional 3rd-rounder).

Brzustewicz is eligible for the 2022 NHL draft and may be drafted in the first or second round. Drafted by Barrie in the 4th round of the 2020 OHL Draft, the defenseman never suited up for the Colts and is currently playing with the US National Development U18 team and is committed to the University of Michigan (home of Lightning draft pick Dylan Duke).

McDonnell scored in his debut for Barrie on Sunday as the Colts look to improve on their 5th place standings in the Eastern Conference.

Lightning / NHL News:

Lightning game postponed [Raw Charge]

New Jersey is the most recent team to be beset by COVID issues and due to having nine players in quarantine/out of the line-up, the league postponed their game against the Lightning tonight. Hopefully, these issues work their way through the league over the next couple of weeks and things return to some sort of normalcy.

With COVID, Lightning ‘expect the unexpected’ [Tampa Bay Times]

Having to deal with the unknown on a daily basis is another hurdle for the Lightning this season. They are dealing with it as best as they can and hoping the worst is behind them.

How a Twitter bet turned into $24k for the Ryan Callahan Foundation [The Athletic]

We highlighted this a few days ago while it was going on, but well down #LightningTwitter. Raising more than $24,000 for the foundation will really, really help the kids out.

Steven Stamkos: Real Estate Mogul? [Tampa Business Journal - sub. required]

After selling a house on Davis Island for around $16 million in August, the Stamkos family now reportedly owns two properties on the high-priced piece of real estate. They bought a $8.35 million property in September and then in December purchased another one valued at $5.4 million. A couple more purchases and we can rename it Stamkos Island.

Ross Colton expected back this week [Joe Smith Twitter]

Lost in the loss to the Bruins was the note from Joe that Colton was expected back following the weekend. If he does clear protocol, the Lightning will almost have their expected opening night line-up intact. Now they just need Zach Bogosian to heal up and things will be set.

Hurricanes sign Jack LaFontaine to entry-level contract [Canes Country]

Most college prospects wait until their season is over to sign their entry-level deals and join the pro ranks, but LaFontaine, the reigning Mike Richter Award winner, decided to speed up the timeline a bit. With the ‘Canes goaltending depth seriously tested due to injuries at the NHL and AHL level, LaFontaine will forgo the rest of his time at the University of Minnesota and jump into the pro levels.

Marc Bergevin hired by Los Angeles Kings [TSN]

Former Lightning defenseman Marc Bergevin wasn’t out of work for long. After being dismissed as the General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens in November, he has now been hired as senior advisor to the general manager of the L.A. Kings.

Coyotes’ Tempe Arena proposal on thin ice [Go Phoenix]

The saga of the Arizona Coyotes home next season continues. Reportedly, the team’s lateness in paying taxes to the city of Glendale may have soured the proposal that is currently sitting in front of the Tempe City Council.

NHL.com writers opine on their All-Star picks [NHL.com]

The official release of the rosters will be on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. For now we have the best guesses from the NHL.com staff. For the Lightning they have Steven Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy making the club. Victor Hedman received a few votes, but they had Aaron Ekblad (Florida), Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), and Chris Wideman (Montreal Canadiens) as the blueliners. Dahlin and Wideman would be the lone representatives from their respective teams.

Rick Bowness...less than happy

Context - The Dallas Stars led 1-0 with less than a minute to go in the game. The St. Louis Blues scored twice within 18 seconds to win the game. Both goals were on the power play after the Stars were called for a questionable penalty on Miro Heiskanen.