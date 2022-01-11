Lightning Round: News from around the league

Instead of taking on the New Jersey Devils the Tampa Bay Lightning were skating on a practice rink in Buffalo. As they continue to deal with last-minute changes (they were literally on a plane waiting to go to New Jersey when they found out the game was postponed) they have adopted a “control the things we can control” mentality. As a veteran team they’ve shown an uncanny ability to adapt to changing circumstances be it due to injury or schedule upheaval.

They may have been off, but things still went on around the league.

Lightning don’t believe power play is out of sync [Tampa Bay Times]

The Lightning have yet to score a power play goal since Nikita Kucherov returned to the line-up. Coincidence? Probably. Coach Cooper isn’t that worried that the team is in a 0-for-7 slump over the last few games. He believes they are still getting their looks which is what really matters to him. The goals will go in at some point.

Syracuse Speaks: Back in Action

In her latest episode Alex recaps the pretty good week the Syracuse Crunch had as they bounce back into action after a lengthy layoff.

Soo Greyhounds acquire Jack Thompson [The Sault Star]

As we noted yesterday, Lightning prospect Jack Thompson was traded from the Sudbury Wolves to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. The details of the trade came out later in the day. Thompson was acquired in exchange for Marc Boudreau, Jacob Holmes (a 2021 5th Round pick of the Dallas Stars), and a second round pick in the 2022 OHL draft.

Sabres prospect to make debut against Lightning [NHL.com]

With Tage Thompson entering COVID protocol, the Buffalo Sabres have called up the 8th overall pick from the 2020 draft, Jack Quinn, and he is scheduled to make his NHL debut against the Lightning tonight. The 20-year-old has put up 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 20 games with the Rochester Americans this season.

Is Evander Kane a fit in Edmonton [Edmonton Journal]

With Kane’s contract voided by the San Jose Sharks (a move that has generated a grievance from the NHLPA) he is free to sign with any team in the league. While his off-ice issues may drive some teams away, others will see a 30-year-old forward with 264 career goals that might be available at a low cost. Edmonton is one of the teams reportedly interested.

Rick Bowness fined $25,000 [KSDK]

The Dallas Stars’ head coach will have a little less in his next paycheck after the league fined him for his stick-smashing exit from the bench following his team’s loss to the St. Louis Blues the other day.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Landeskog are your latest NHL stars to enter COVID protocol.

Evgeni Malkin nears return [Pittsburgh Tribune]

The future hall-of-famer hasn’t played a game in the league since last May, but is poised to come back later tonight as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks. Currently in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division (but only 5 points out of first place) the Pens could use a boost from one of the most gifted players in the league.

The NHL Black History Truck Tour [NHL.com]

Originally a seven-stop tour launched three seasons ago, the mobile exhibit will visit 28 cities over the next few months, stopping in Tampa on March 4th.