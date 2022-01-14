Lightning Round: Bolts prospect makes Olympic Men’s Hockey roster for Team USA

Tampa Bay Lightning sixth round pick Nick Perbix has made Team USA’s Olympic Men’s Hockey roster. The 23-year-old right shot defenseman is one of the many NCAA players who will be going to the Games after the NHL declined to go. Perbix is in his senior year for St. Cloud State with 12 points in 18 games as the team’s top defenseman.

NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 25 players are expected to be named to Team USA for #Beijing2022 Olympics later today.



13 #NHL prospects. Three 1st rd picks. 1 returnee from 2018: O'Neill. 15 NCAA, 5 KHL, 2 SHL, 2 AHL, 1 DEL. pic.twitter.com/kbKY139kBx — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 13, 2022

Perbix is 6’4” and will definitely be playing a defensive role for USA. In my honest opinion, the United States have a tendency to bring less talented players and then force the few good players to do all the heavy lifting. They do this across all the Men’s tournaments. It’s no surprise they’re doing this again with problematic dinosaur John Vanbiesbrouck as the GM.

I’m sure Perbix is a good player, but he wasn’t the outright best player available to the Men’s national team. I’m always of the philosophy that you bring your best guys, not the guys you think you need. I’m just surprised Luke Hughes or Scott Morrow or Ronnie Attard didn’t make the team. I know Hughes and Morrow young, but they’re really good players, especially Morrow when it comes to having a clever, deceptive, two way game.

Or maybe I’m all wrong and Perbix is the next Erik Cernak.

The Lightning beat the Canucks last night, regaining their first place lead in the Atlantic Division and NHL. [Raw Charge]

Brayden Point and Conor Garland had a tussle in the first period of the game, with Point seemingly incensed by a hit from Garland. Here’s the video of what happened.

Joe Smith had a great article on Point being the “engine” of the Lightning’s offense. Here’s a clip and link to the article.

Analyzing how Brayden Point is the 'engine' for the Tampa Bay Lightning's attack, from his skating and offensive creation to his all around game, with @JoeSmithTB https://t.co/zFrP05FqkW pic.twitter.com/ItBIsgJXq5 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 13, 2022

Retired forward David Krejci is leading the Czech Republic’s Men’s Hockey team for the Olympics. [TSN]

“All in all, Czechia’s roster roster includes 12 players from the Kontinental Hockey League, four each from the Czech Extraliga and Swiss National League, three from the Swedish Hockey League and one from the Finnish Liiga. The team will be coached by Filip Pesan.”

Lastly, Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram suffered from concussion symptoms last season, and despite pressure to play, he made sure he didn’t and got to heal properly.