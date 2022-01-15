Lightning Round: Another Bolts prospect potentially going to Beijing

While we won’t get to see big Tampa Bay Lightning names like Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos or Victor Hedman during the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, a casual Lightning fan can still root for some Lightning prospects during the hockey tournament at Beijing. As it was announced earlier, the Lightning’s sixth round pick Nick Perbix has made Team USA’s Olympic Men’s Hockey roster and now the Lightning’s seventh round pick at previous draft, defenceman Daniil Pylenkov, has been reportedly added to the long list of the Russian Olympic Committee roster.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation is expected to announce its long list at January 17 — on the same day as the Russian training camp opens. The full roster is expected to be announced on January 23. Among other notable names reportedly included on the long list are former Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Nikita Nesterov and the eleventh overall pick at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Yaroslav Askarov.

Pylenkov was drafted as the 196th overall pick at the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s a 21-year-old and 6’1”, 194 lbs left-shooting defenseman. Last summer he was traded from the Vityaz Podolsk of the KHL to SKA St. Petersburg and quickly managed to find his way into the roster of one of the strongest KHL teams. In 43 games this season he scored five goals and six assists. He plays mostly on third pair, averaging about 16 minutes per game. Last summer he didn’t make our Top 25 Under 25 list, but wouldn’t be surprised to see him jumping into top half next summer.

Daniil Pylenkov (#45 in white) fires one home from the point for his 5th goal of the KHL season! pic.twitter.com/b20bxQHgHl — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) December 30, 2021

The Syracuse Crunch couldn’t save two points last night, losing 3-4 in overtime to the Utica Comets. Hugo Alnefelt made 16 saves, Gabriel Dumont, Charles Huson and Otto Somppi scored goals for the team.

We snag a point and will see these guys again tomorrow for some redemption.



: https://t.co/jMvfcIcDGF pic.twitter.com/6hczGYB7Go — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 15, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Wheeling Nailers 6-2 on Friday night. Dylan Fitze scored his first career hat trick.

Just three games were played last night in the NHL. The next Lightning’s opponent Dallas Stars suffered a big loss against the Florida Panthers.

The home team prevailed in all three matchups Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/0l3wHGzCTU pic.twitter.com/qg0yTczbop — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 15, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens are getting close to hiring a new general manager.

Believe Habs GM search could be resolved in the coming days. Told it’s down to three candidates, and believe Daniel Briere and Matthieu Darche are two of them. Also expect a couple of others who were interviewed to possibly land jobs with the club. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 14, 2022

The New York Islanders’ Ross Johnston has been suspended for three games for an illegal hit on New Jersey Devils’ A.J. Greer