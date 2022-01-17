Lightning Round: Pirates and Vintage Stamkos

You can purchase pirate-themed hockey pucks from the Tampa Bay Sports store!

Pirate pucks just dropped. — Tampa Bay Sports (@ShopTBSports) January 15, 2022

The Bolts also have a bunch of swag on sale, all of which looks amazing. I don’t think I’ve been more impressed with a special team design before. If the Pittsburgh Pirates were smart (and they’re not) they would completely steal all this branding.

Here is a visual reminder of what an impossible shooter Steven Stamkos was in 2009-10. The first column shows his goals rate, the one next to it shows what he was expected to score if he was a league average shooter. Stammer turned league average shooting chances into a top of the league scoring year! That’s unbelievable! Not so great on the defensive end, but honestly who cares when he put up 60 goals and Martin St. Louis was doing the defense for him.

Doing some querying, finding other seasons like this. Steven Stamkos in '09-10 was quite something pic.twitter.com/UkYLGSplrU — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) January 16, 2022

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they won their Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles rather easily. Their quest to duplicate the Lightning’s back-to-back titles is off to a pretty good start. With San Francisco upsetting the Cowboys [How ‘bout dem Cowboys!] the Bucs will play the winner of tonight’s Rams/Cardinals game.

Survive and advance! The #Bucs are on to the NFC Divisional Round after Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Eagles. @BaileyJAdams22 has the game recap from Ray Jay: https://t.co/GIRepZoZLt — Bucs Nation (@Bucs_Nation) January 16, 2022

And finally, this shot from Mikyla Grant-Mentis is pretty unbelievable!