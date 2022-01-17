 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Pirates and Vintage Stamkos

Congratulations to the Bucs!

By HardevLad
Tampa Bay Lightning v Pittsburgh Penguins
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 17: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his power play goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at Mellon Arena on October 17, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
You can purchase pirate-themed hockey pucks from the Tampa Bay Sports store!

The Bolts also have a bunch of swag on sale, all of which looks amazing. I don’t think I’ve been more impressed with a special team design before. If the Pittsburgh Pirates were smart (and they’re not) they would completely steal all this branding.

Here is a visual reminder of what an impossible shooter Steven Stamkos was in 2009-10. The first column shows his goals rate, the one next to it shows what he was expected to score if he was a league average shooter. Stammer turned league average shooting chances into a top of the league scoring year! That’s unbelievable! Not so great on the defensive end, but honestly who cares when he put up 60 goals and Martin St. Louis was doing the defense for him.

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they won their Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles rather easily. Their quest to duplicate the Lightning’s back-to-back titles is off to a pretty good start. With San Francisco upsetting the Cowboys [How ‘bout dem Cowboys!] the Bucs will play the winner of tonight’s Rams/Cardinals game.

And finally, this shot from Mikyla Grant-Mentis is pretty unbelievable!

