Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov named Third Star of the Week

The NHL’s weekly awards were announced on Monday and a familiar name popped up. In his first full week back from injury, Nikita Kucherov was named the third star of the week by the league. All-Star snub Brad Marchand and Marc-Andre Fleury were the other two stars of the week that ended January 16th.

Kucherov appeared in three games, all wins, and posted 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists). All three goals came against the Buffalo Sabres. He followed that up with two assist games against the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars. Overall he’s had four multi-point games in the five he’s played since coming off of the injured list.

He’s the fourth member of the Lightning to be named a star of the week this season. Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, and Victor Hedman have all been previously honored. It’s the first time Kucherov has been named one of the top three players in the league during any given week since the 2018-19 season when he earned the nomination three times.

Lightning / NHL News

The Blue Line Blues [Tampa Bay Times]

Sorry for changing the title, but c’mon, it was right there. Zach Bogosian is out for two to three weeks. Erik Cernak is questionable. Jan Rutta missed practice. Who is ready for 25 minutes of Cal Foote and Andrej Sustr?

Nice Guy Corey Perry [The Athletic]

Joe Smith goes to London, Ontario to find out about who Corey Perry is off the ice. After all, we know who he is on the ice. In the words of opponents and teammates:

“A mean son of a b***h,” his former general manager, Brian Burke, said. “A s**t disturber,” his former coach, Bruce Boudreau, said. “A nightmare,” current Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Pierre Edouard-Bellemare said. “I used to hate him,” Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “But now I love him.”

Ben Bishop on The Block Party [Tampa Bay Lightning]

The recently retired goaltender chatted with Seth Kushner about life, the universe, and everything Vasilevskiy.

Crunch edge Senators, 2-1 [Syracuse Crunch]

Remi Elie and Alex Barre-Boulet scored while Hugo Alnefelt made 23 saves as the Crunch ran their winning streak to two games. BB’s goal was a milestone.

With today’s goal, Alex Barré-Boulet has tied Cory Conacher for the most goals by a Crunch player during the @TBLightning affiliation. pic.twitter.com/7CQlxQJNEJ — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 17, 2022

Team Russia named it’s non-NHL Olympic men’s hockey team [FHR.ru]

There are some familar names for Lightning fans on this list. Former 5th round pick (2011) Nikita Nesterov will be on the blueline while 2012 7th round pick Nikita Gusev will be up front. While neither of those players are still in the organization, young Daniil Pylenkov, drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 draft was also named to the team.

The 21-year-old defenseman has put up 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 43 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL this season.

Daniil Pylenkov (#45 in white) fires one home from the point for his 5th goal of the KHL season! pic.twitter.com/b20bxQHgHl — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) December 30, 2021

Chris Pronger had his jersey retired by the St. Louis Blues last night. Which is kind of weird because I honestly thought his contract was still on someone’s books. He capped it off by slamming a beer Bud Light.

When you slam a beer at your jersey retirement ceremony, you truly are one of the greats. Congratulations @chrispronger. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/XQN8oqVRw3 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 18, 2022

Time for some Good Boy content. The Kraken introduced their first team dog - Davy Jones!