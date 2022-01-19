Lightning Round: Almost 100 postponed regular season games to be rescheduled in the coming days

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Gemel Smith on waivers in order to send him to the AHL yesterday. Smith was on Season-Opening Injured Reserve after getting hurt in the preseason. Now that he’s off, he’ll get a chance to play for the Syracuse Crunch and should at some point show back up in Tampa Bay.

Also in organizational news, Odeen Tufto has been sent back to the Syracuse Crunch from the ECHL.

Odeen Tufto has been reassigned from the Solar Bears to the @SyracuseCrunch by the @TBLightning in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/HGNz6UOkrH — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) January 18, 2022

Former Lightning forward Joël Vermin will be representing Switzerland at the Men’s Ice Hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics. The 29-year-old was a seventh round pick of the Lightning in 2013. The Swiss winger played 24 games for the Lightning and 164 games in the AHL in the mid-2010s before returning to Switzerland to play for a couple teams including Lausanne and Geneva.

❗️ Nationaltrainer Patrick Fischer hat am Dienstag sein Aufgebot für die Olympischen Spiele in Peking bekanntgegeben: https://t.co/gLbcKlnT0y



Patrick Fischer a annoncé mardi sa sélection pour les Jeux Olympiques de Pékin : https://t.co/Paf7BXQvHr@swissteam pic.twitter.com/cGjGUwMaLk — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) January 18, 2022

The NHL currently has 96 regular season games listed as “TBD” after outbreaks across the entire league shut down a majority of the teams for at least a couple weeks. With all those games to play, the NHL schedule makers completed a herculean task of finding new dates for all those games. That announcement should come tomorrow or the following day.

The Lightning only have two road games in Arizona and Colorado to make up, so they’re hoping to keep their two-week break as unobstructed as possible. The NHL has made it known they want to avoid giving teams unfair time off (ie. two week vacations, not two-week quarantines), so I doubt the Lightning are going to get much of a break.

Don’t expect the Lightning schedule to remain completely unchanged, by the way, because as other teams move their schedules around, it will change how the Lightning’s schedule looks. Everything is in pencil at the moment. When the new schedule comes out, we will let you know. Hopefully it doesn’t come out while I’m at work.

Also expecting updated NHL schedule as soon as tomorrow...lots going on — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 18, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens have hired player agent Kent Hughes as their new General Manager under VP of Hockey Ops Jeff Gorton. Hughes will do all the busy work and speak French to the media while Gorton pulls the strings. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

With Quartexx Management, Hughes represented a number of current and former NHL players, most notably Kris Letang, Patrice Bergeron, Vincent Lecavalier, and Darnell Nurse. That agent experience likely played a part in his selection, as there were several other names in the running with similar backgrounds in the field.

The NHL is cutting down their COVID quarantine from 10 days down to 5 days and they’ll no longer test asymptomatic people after the all-important money-making All-Star Game. I think this is risky, you always want to know who is contagious to stop spread because it helps you shut down less. I want to see more hockey games, testing less seems to go against that. But anyway, the decision is made.

Here are some fun highlights from the night. Okay, not fun, mostly frustrating for some people in particular.

This is a Dang-It on social many levels. Why didn’t a whistle blow?



pic.twitter.com/dg2ZbExxdz — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) January 19, 2022

Ehlers incensed at the officials after he gets kneed by Orlov, resulting in no penalty on the play pic.twitter.com/NhfqczpGmO — NHL Review (@nhl_review) January 19, 2022

And I still find this funny. The Edmonton Oilers have completely imploded. I just can’t wait for the impending explode.