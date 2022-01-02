 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Andrei Vasilevsky has been reportedly activated from the COVID protocol list

And a story about how a Seattle Kraken fan saved the life of the Vancouver Canucks equipment manager

By Igor Nikonov
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning officially reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, alongside with defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie, to the Syracuse Crunch. Max Lagace is no longer on the Lightning’s active roster, which might be an indication, that Andrei Vasilevskiy was released from the COVID protocol list and could be available for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.

Vasilevskiy entered protocol list last Sunday, but according to the new rules, he’s allowed to return after five days with a negative test. The Russian goaltender hasn’t played since December 21, when he earned a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. During his absence the Bolts won one game and lost two times, while allowing 17 goals in three games.

The Lightning also hope that Erik Cernak, who has missed almost an entire month due to his lower body injury, could be available for tonight’s game.

Lightning Links

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in their first game of 2022

The Lightning’s prospect Sammy Walker played a part in a pre-game ceremony ahead of the Winter Classic yesterday

Hockey News

The most heartwarning story of the new year: a Seattle Kraken fan, Nadia Popovici, saw a mole on the back of the neck of the Vancouver Canucks equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton, which turned out to be a type-2 malignant melanoma, and warned him about it.

On Saturday, the Canucks released a statement in attempts to find Nadia Popovici and later managed to identify her. Both Brian “Red” Hamilton and Nadia Popovici had already met yesterday.

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Winter Classic

The temperature at the yesterday’s Winter Classic was the coldest at any outdoor game in NHL history.

The Carolina Hurricanes surged back to earn a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets after trailing 0-4 to them by the middle of the game.

The 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team announced their final roster for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing during the intermission at the Winter Classic

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...