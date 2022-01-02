Lightning Round: Andrei Vasilevsky has been reportedly activated from the COVID protocol list

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning officially reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, alongside with defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie, to the Syracuse Crunch. Max Lagace is no longer on the Lightning’s active roster, which might be an indication, that Andrei Vasilevskiy was released from the COVID protocol list and could be available for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.

We have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/mwLM8xMqzJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 1, 2022

Vasilevskiy entered protocol list last Sunday, but according to the new rules, he’s allowed to return after five days with a negative test. The Russian goaltender hasn’t played since December 21, when he earned a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. During his absence the Bolts won one game and lost two times, while allowing 17 goals in three games.

#GoBolts roster shows Andrei Vasilevskiy has been activated from the COVID protocol list and Maxime Lagace is no longer listed on the #TBLightning roster — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 1, 2022

The Lightning also hope that Erik Cernak, who has missed almost an entire month due to his lower body injury, could be available for tonight’s game.

Jon Cooper said he's hoping to have Erik Cernak when the Lightning rematch the Rangers in two days at Madison Square Garden. #Bolts #NYRvsTBL — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) January 1, 2022

Lightning Links

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in their first game of 2022

The Lightning’s prospect Sammy Walker played a part in a pre-game ceremony ahead of the Winter Classic yesterday

#GoBolts prospect Sammy Walker, captain of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Men's Hockey Team, part of pregame ceremonies ahead of The Winter Classic and the ceremonial puck drops one of the outer rinks. #WinterClassic #TBLightning — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 2, 2022

Hockey News

The most heartwarning story of the new year: a Seattle Kraken fan, Nadia Popovici, saw a mole on the back of the neck of the Vancouver Canucks equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton, which turned out to be a type-2 malignant melanoma, and warned him about it.

Kraken fan Nadia Popovici notified Canucks equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton that a mole on his neck might be cancerous at a game in October — and was correct. "She extended my life," Hamilton said. https://t.co/TYphjdvFak — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 1, 2022

On Saturday, the Canucks released a statement in attempts to find Nadia Popovici and later managed to identify her. Both Brian “Red” Hamilton and Nadia Popovici had already met yesterday.

"She extended my life. I've got a wonderful family. I've got a wonderful daughter. She saved my life."



Part 1 of Brian "Red" Hamilton's interview with the media after finding the woman who he calls his hero pic.twitter.com/t5sS8RCZPW — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022

The internet community helped us find Brian's hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he got to express his sincerest thank you to her for saving his life.



A story of human compassion at its finest. pic.twitter.com/66ogo5hB1a — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Winter Classic

The temperature at the yesterday’s Winter Classic was the coldest at any outdoor game in NHL history.

It’s not outdoor hockey in Minnesota if you can’t see your breath. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/YpOy3sqaRY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 2, 2022

The Carolina Hurricanes surged back to earn a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets after trailing 0-4 to them by the middle of the game.

The @Canes scored seven consecutive goals to erase a four-goal deficit to win for just the second time in franchise history – the Whalers defeated the Canadiens 6-4 on Jan. 19, 1989.#NHLStats: https://t.co/P2hYXTHPj3 pic.twitter.com/p7OrGBGv19 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2022

The 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team announced their final roster for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing during the intermission at the Winter Classic