Lightning Round: The NHL reschedules it’s postponed games, Lightning add three games in February

When the schedule was originally released back in the summer, the month of February was shockingly light in actual NHL games due in part to the All-Star and Olympic breaks. For the Tampa Bay Lightning there were only three regular season games scheduled, including their Stadium Series game against the Nashville Predators. Well, that’s all changed.

With the NHL players pulling out of the Olympics and the league needing to reschedule almost 100 games that were postponed due to COVID, February became a lot busier. In fact, the Lightning’s workload has doubled. That’s right, they’re up to six total games now.

There is still plenty of down time for the Bolts even with their added game. As of right now they play the San Jose Sharks at home on February 1st. They then have nine days off before heading out west to take on the Colorado Avalanche on February 10th followed by the Arizona Coyotes on the 11th. Both of those games were postponed from December.

The third postponed game, against the New Jersey Devils, will be made up on February 15th and then it’s another seven days off for Tampa Bay. They pick up their regular schedule with a game on February 23rd at home against the struggling Edmonton Oilers (who knows how hot that tire fire will be burning by that time). Finally they end their month outdoors against Nashville on the 26th.

The Lightning were pretty lucky in regards to games that needed to be made up. Other teams are going to be extremely busy during the month of February. For example, the Ottawa Senators will be playing ten times between February 7th and the 22nd. Toronto, Carolina, Edmonton, and Winnipeg will play eight times.

