Lightning Round: Corey Perry receives a warm welcome in his return to Anaheim

But the Bolts suffered a big loss against the Ducks

By Igor Nikonov
Tampa Bay Lightning v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning played the second game of their California Trip in Anaheim. For Corey Perry it was his first game ever in Honda Center in an opponenr’s jersey. Previously he played in 988 regular season games with the Ducks, recording 776 (372+404) points during that span, winning the Hart Trophy and Maurice Richard Trophy during the 2010-11 regular season and, more importantly, winning the Stanley Cup in 2007. No surprise his tribute video caused a standing ovation at Honda Center.

Corey Perry had a chance to play in Anaheim as a Dallas Stars player in January 2020, but he was still serving his suspensions for elbowing Nashville Predators’ defenceman Ryan Ellis in the NHL Winter Classic game a couple of games before. Since leaving Anaheim Ducks after 2018-19 season, Perry played for three teams, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in each season so far.

A story by Joe Smith about unknown side of Corey Perry

Unfortunately Perry couldn’t get on the scoreboard in his return to Anaheim and the Lightning lost to the Ducks 1-5, mostly due to a slow start and John Gibson’s heroics [Raw Charge]

It’s been two years since the Lightning traveled to Anaheim and they might have missed where the signs along the highway all said, “Caution, Kids at Play!” The young Ducks seemed to have an extra jump from the get go as they swarmed all over the Lightning in the first period. According to Natural Stat Trick the Ducks posted a 70% shot share (28-12), and a 61.63% edge in expected goals.

John Cooper wasn’t satisfied with his team’s performance on that night

Corey Perry talks about this very special game for him

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch also didn’t managed to get two points on Friday night, losing to the Utica Comets 1-4. Sean Day scored the only goal for the Crunch.

The Orlando Solar Bears were much more lucky yesterday, defeating the Maine Mariners 6-2.

Hockey News

The New York Islanders legend Clark Gillies passed away at the age of 67.

The full results of the previous gameday.

Sidney Crosby scored his 12th career hat-trick, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets.

An AHL player Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games for using a racial gesture directed at the Tucson Roadrunners’ Boko Imama

Boko Imama later released a statement on his social media

More From Raw Charge

