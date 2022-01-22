Lightning Round: Corey Perry receives a warm welcome in his return to Anaheim

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning played the second game of their California Trip in Anaheim. For Corey Perry it was his first game ever in Honda Center in an opponenr’s jersey. Previously he played in 988 regular season games with the Ducks, recording 776 (372+404) points during that span, winning the Hart Trophy and Maurice Richard Trophy during the 2010-11 regular season and, more importantly, winning the Stanley Cup in 2007. No surprise his tribute video caused a standing ovation at Honda Center.

Corey Perry gets a tribute video and a standing ovation from Anaheim in his first game at Honda Center since the Ducks dropped him nearly 3 years ago in a dumb move. pic.twitter.com/76OSGwj12p — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 22, 2022

Corey Perry had a chance to play in Anaheim as a Dallas Stars player in January 2020, but he was still serving his suspensions for elbowing Nashville Predators’ defenceman Ryan Ellis in the NHL Winter Classic game a couple of games before. Since leaving Anaheim Ducks after 2018-19 season, Perry played for three teams, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in each season so far.

A story by Joe Smith about unknown side of Corey Perry

“No one gets to see the real him.”

Corey Perry is hated on the ice. “He’s a mean son of a b—-,” Brian Burke says. But I was told there is a whole other side. So I went to Perry’s hometown and tried to find out @TBLightning @AnaheimDucks @LondonKnights https://t.co/RGNEUIv3QW pic.twitter.com/lxAkR9cbEc — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) January 17, 2022

Unfortunately Perry couldn’t get on the scoreboard in his return to Anaheim and the Lightning lost to the Ducks 1-5, mostly due to a slow start and John Gibson’s heroics [Raw Charge]

It’s been two years since the Lightning traveled to Anaheim and they might have missed where the signs along the highway all said, “Caution, Kids at Play!” The young Ducks seemed to have an extra jump from the get go as they swarmed all over the Lightning in the first period. According to Natural Stat Trick the Ducks posted a 70% shot share (28-12), and a 61.63% edge in expected goals.

John Cooper wasn’t satisfied with his team’s performance on that night

Jon Cooper talks about the @TBLightning falling to the Ducks, the start of the game, the lack of emotion in the start, falling behind and more. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/ZW4jCrnziA — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) January 22, 2022

Corey Perry talks about this very special game for him

After the @TBLightning fall to the Ducks, Corey Perry talks about returning home to Anaheim, the Bolts play tonight and the Ducks goals at the beginning and end of end of periods.#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/j2IgSlpUjD — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) January 22, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch also didn’t managed to get two points on Friday night, losing to the Utica Comets 1-4. Sean Day scored the only goal for the Crunch.

Utica took the win tonight, but we get another chance at them tomorrow.#UTIvsSYR pic.twitter.com/lsY0U3KYGF — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 22, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears were much more lucky yesterday, defeating the Maine Mariners 6-2.

SOLAR BEARS WIN!



Orlando takes the first meeting of the weekend, and has won five straight road games!#VICTOR10US pic.twitter.com/wnSmBJ0xAr — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) January 22, 2022

Hockey News

The New York Islanders legend Clark Gillies passed away at the age of 67.

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary power-forward and Hockey Hall of Fame member Clark Gillies.https://t.co/wKISWA6L2b — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 22, 2022

The full results of the previous gameday.

Jonathan Huberdeau collected his NHL-leading 40th assist of the season (15-40—55 in 41 GP) as the @FlaPanthers earned a victory Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nfGsFO5jQK pic.twitter.com/Caq2yzFVl8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2022

Sidney Crosby scored his 12th career hat-trick, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sidney Crosby snags his 12th career @Enterprise hat trick! pic.twitter.com/rpzEqJgNEA — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2022

An AHL player Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games for using a racial gesture directed at the Tucson Roadrunners’ Boko Imama

San Jose's Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games as a consequence of using a racial gesture in a game vs. Tucson on Jan. 12.



: https://t.co/4EpZSye4lp pic.twitter.com/JPIYNsRlwC — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) January 21, 2022

Boko Imama later released a statement on his social media