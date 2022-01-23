Lightning Round: NHL explored a potential outdoor game between the Bolts and the Panthers in Florida

Earlier this week during their 32 thoughts podcast, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman was asked about possibility of NHL having a Winter Classic game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers in Florida. According to Friedman, the NHL investigated this possibility and the biggest problem remains the weather as the league is worried that it wouldn’t allow them to have an outdoor game due to the conditions. For example, the average high temperature in Tampa during January is 70°F, while the average low temperature is 51°F.

Friedman & Marek on 32TP asked about a potential Winter Classic in FLA (TB vs FLA):



I know the league has investigated it and the biggest problem that I've heard is that they're worried they couldn't do it just cause of the weather, the humidity. I think they would love to do it — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 22, 2022

Jeff Marek also suggested that now is the best time to have an outdoor game between those two teams, as both the Lightning and the Panthers are strong teams and even currently leading the league together. So far both teams never appeared in the outdoor game but the Lightning will have their outdoor debut on February 26 during the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game against the Nashville Predators. A hosting city for the 2023 Winter Classic hasn’t been announced yet.

The NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also discussed this possibility back in October, when he visited Tampa for the 2021-22 regular season opener. He also noted that the weather is the biggest concern and specifically mentioned the NHL Outdoors games at Lake Tahoe, where they had issues with the ice due to weather conditions [Tampa Bay Sport]

Do I think Tampa, is a market that can host this kind of major event? The answer’s yes,” Bettman said before Tuesday’s opener. “Do I think the support this club would get for an outdoor game would be phenomenal? The answer is yes. Do I have severe weather concerns? The answer is yes.”

Lightning Links

The Lightning rebounded after a big loss against the Anaheim Ducks, defeating the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Saturday night [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended their California road trip with a 7-1 blowout of the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Six different Bolts scored in the game, with Ross Colton scoring the first and last goal of the game. Steven Stamkos scored his 20th goal of the season and took home his 30th assist for 50 points on the season. Mathieu Joseph, Corey Perry, Brayden Point, and Alex Killorn all scored for the Bolts as well. Killorn also finished the night with a goal and an assist, with Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev, and Ryan McDonagh all taking home two assists each.

The Syracuse Crunch dropped the second game in two days against the Utica Comets yesterday.

The Syracuse Crunch signed a 24-year-old defenseman Owen Headrick to a professional tryout contract.

We have signed defenseman Owen Headrick to a PTO.https://t.co/j2paqv6ZMC — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 22, 2022

After defeating them one night earlier, the Orlando Solar Bears lost 1-3 to the Maine Mariners.

Mariners take this one. pic.twitter.com/LP9q2ff5th — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) January 23, 2022

Hockey News

11 games were played in the NHL on Saturday night. The Philadelphia Flyers extended their losing streak to 11 games.

The @EdmontonOilers capped off an 11-game slate by becoming the fifth team to earn a multi-goal comeback win Saturday, matching the most in a single day in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/9ATVdUrvKn pic.twitter.com/90PfMVVUPR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2022

Reportedly the New York Rangers are interested in acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun and are offering a package including prospect Vitali Kravtsov.

Two weeks after the Arizona Coyotes had increased their efforts to trade defenceman Jakob Chychrun, their hard work has seemingly paid off in the form of a legitimate offer.https://t.co/o0TUAU8bW5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2022

The Washington Capitals are considering signing Evander Kane.