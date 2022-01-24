Lightning Round: A lull in the schedule

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to have a pretty light schedule over the next month or so. With just 8 games scheduled from now until the end of February, it’s a good time for the team to get healthy and regroup for what will be a slightly condensed run to the playoffs.

The combination of a small break following their west coast trip, combined with the upcoming All-Star break, mixed with what would have been the much longer Olympic break has led to the Bolts being off until this Thursday (a four-day break), Then they have a regular stretch of three games in six days before most of the team gets eight days off for the All-Star break. A back-to-back with Colorado and Arizona then leads a three-day break.

A make-up game against the Devils on February 15th is followed by seven days off before they play Edmonton and then close the month off with the Stadium Series game in Nashville.

There is a lot of good mixed in with a little bad having this much time off. For one thing, their bruised and battered blueline gets a chance to heal. Hopefully, the injuries that have plagued Jan Rutta, Erik Cernak, and Zach Bogosian will be in the past by the time the season ramps back into full swing at the end of February.

The rest of the team will also get a physical and mental break at just past the mid-point of the season. While the players would rather be playing for their respective countries at the Olympics, they will take the break and the chance to rest their bodies from the nagging injuries all players pick up over the course of a long season.

It’s likely the coaching staff will schedule in quite a few days off or schedule some off ice team activities (deep seas fishing! Busch Gardens! Richard Petty Driving Experience!). Then a mini-training camp to get everyone back into the day-to-day mindset.

On the flip side, having a long break between games does make it tough to maintain any type of consistency on the ice. There could be some sloppy play in the Colorado or Jersey games as the team struggles to find their on-ice timing after a longer-than-usual break.

Still, for the most part, having this lull in the schedule should set up the Lightning for a strong run the rest of the year. The veterans get a chance to rest while the rookies and youngsters get a few days to clear their heads. It’s a better case scenario than some other teams, the ones that have multiple games to make up, face.

Lightning / NHL News

Victor Hedman’s case for the Norris Trophy [Tampa Bay Times]

The game against L.A. was a highlight in his season, but it’s the stuff he does on a nightly basis that will be the strongest argument for winning the prize for best defenseman in the league.

Victor Hedman answers your questions [The Athletic]

Over at The Athletic, the Big Swede sat down and answered questions from readers about everything from favorite playoff memories (the 5-OT game) to favorite Swedish players (Gabriel Landeskog) to his favorite non-Tampa arena (Montreal).

Inside the Crunch-Lightning championship affiliation [The Daily Orange]

Thirty-one players that have raised the Cup over the last two seasons have spent time with both the Syracuse Crunch and Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s one of the best affiliations in the league and a drastic change from what Syracuse had with their prior NHL partner - the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s always been a holistic approach, family type of thing,” [Syracuse COO Jim] Sarosy said. “It’s never ‘us and you,’ it’s always ‘we.’ And that’s the stuff I’ll always remember and that was instituted from day one.”

ECHL player released after alleged racist taunt [ESPN]

A Jacksonville Icemen defenseman was released from the team just days after taunting Jordan Subban with “monkey gestures”. The incident came just a day after another player made similar gestures toward former Lightning draft pick Boko Imama in an AHL contest. The AHL suspended that player for 30 games. The released ECHL player did post on social media that his taunt was more of a “tough guy” pose rather than one with racial connotations, however, the team still chose to cut ties with him.

Hersey Teddy Bear Toss Breaks Records [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

After a two year absence Hershey fans responded with a record-setting stuffed animal toss - 52,341 plushy toys were donated by fans. That’s awesome. Former Crunch goalie Zach Fucale had some fun on the ice.

Bucs suffer heartbreaking loss in playoffs [Bucs Nation]

The Lightning and Tampa Bay Storm remain the only back-to-back champions in Tampa’s recent sports history after the Bucs came up short in their comeback attempt against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.