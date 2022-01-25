Lightning Round: slowly but surely, the Bolts are getting healthy

The Tampa Bay Lightning returned three players back to the Syracuse Crunch yesterday. Andrej Sustr, Daniel Walcott, and Charles Hudon have gone from the Taxi Squad to Syracuse, leaving only Fredrik Claesson still on the Taxi Squad and can still use him as an emergency exemption as long as one of Rutta or Cernak are out.

The news about these three players going back means someone, finally, is healthy again. We can therefore infer one of Rutta or Cernak will be in the lineup on Thursday to play the Devils. Zach Bogosian is on IR so it’s presumed he’ll still be out for a bit. Yesterday was an off-day, so we might get some news today on who could be back in a regular jersey.

We have reassigned forwards Charles Hudon and Daniel Walcott, as well as defenseman Andrej Sustr, to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/NfebhjZA8K — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 24, 2022

An interesting tweet showed up yesterday that I have no reason to believe is not true. It looks like the Lightning are looking for an Assistant General Manager. I doubt this means anything, like someone is getting hired away, but it is interesting to see the qualifications, and the responsibilities makes it look like the job is with respect to contracts.

Hmm, just posted pic.twitter.com/4ofB50FysG — goth lightning fan (@LightningGoth) January 24, 2022

I enjoyed this episode of Recharge where Anthony Cirelli cooks pasta. I can relate to Tony as I also cooked pasta last weekend.

Everyone's a critic.



Catch up with our resident pasta chefs along with the rest of this season's Recharge episodes, now streaming: https://t.co/U01ZT8SVur pic.twitter.com/jxYl49NyUM — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 24, 2022

On the Men’s Olympic hockey tournament, here’s a couple roster updates.

First, here is Team Latvia, with old friend Kristers Gudlevskis as the starting goalie once again.

This is an interesting one. It appears Team Canada’s Men’s roster was leaked early by the IIHF. The roster was initially supposed to be released yesterday, but Canada delayed the announcement. We presume the reason is to get confirmation of Josh Ho-Sang, who got a concussion while with the Toronto Marlies last week. Presumably they’re waiting to see how healthy he can be when the tournament starts next month. We’ll see if he’s on the roster today, when the roster is officially supposed to be announced.

Mistimed IIHF Tweet leads to Canada's men's Olympic roster being revealed a day early pic.twitter.com/W5q0EocAp1 — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) January 24, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks are rebuilding their front office and have hired Émilie Castonguay to be their Assistant General Manager. Castonguay comes from a career as a player agent. Some of her former clients include Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin and Mathieu Joseph. The majority of her clients were French-Canadian. Castonguay is the first woman to hold the position of AGM and the first woman in a senior hockey ops role.

Canucks President, Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford announced today that Émilie Castonguay has been named Assistant General Manager.

Castonguay becomes the first female Assistant General Manager in team history.



DETAILS | https://t.co/92bL8fQTUv pic.twitter.com/lvwbWApcCQ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 24, 2022

Vancouver got a good one. Congratulations to my former agent on this great opportunity! Wish you the best of luck on this new chapter of your life @emcastonguay007. Great professional and even better person. You’ll be missed ❤️ https://t.co/UNNMvSUM2V — Mathieu Joseph (@MathJoseph7) January 24, 2022

Lastly, the Seattle Kraken have released the jersey for their new expansion AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. So cool.