Lightning Round: slowly but surely, the Bolts are getting healthy

The Bolts have moved a couple players back to the AHL as their roster gets more healthy on defense

By HardevLad
/ new
Calgary Flames v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 6: Erik Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Amalie Arena on January 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning returned three players back to the Syracuse Crunch yesterday. Andrej Sustr, Daniel Walcott, and Charles Hudon have gone from the Taxi Squad to Syracuse, leaving only Fredrik Claesson still on the Taxi Squad and can still use him as an emergency exemption as long as one of Rutta or Cernak are out.

The news about these three players going back means someone, finally, is healthy again. We can therefore infer one of Rutta or Cernak will be in the lineup on Thursday to play the Devils. Zach Bogosian is on IR so it’s presumed he’ll still be out for a bit. Yesterday was an off-day, so we might get some news today on who could be back in a regular jersey.

An interesting tweet showed up yesterday that I have no reason to believe is not true. It looks like the Lightning are looking for an Assistant General Manager. I doubt this means anything, like someone is getting hired away, but it is interesting to see the qualifications, and the responsibilities makes it look like the job is with respect to contracts.

I enjoyed this episode of Recharge where Anthony Cirelli cooks pasta. I can relate to Tony as I also cooked pasta last weekend.

On the Men’s Olympic hockey tournament, here’s a couple roster updates.

First, here is Team Latvia, with old friend Kristers Gudlevskis as the starting goalie once again.

This is an interesting one. It appears Team Canada’s Men’s roster was leaked early by the IIHF. The roster was initially supposed to be released yesterday, but Canada delayed the announcement. We presume the reason is to get confirmation of Josh Ho-Sang, who got a concussion while with the Toronto Marlies last week. Presumably they’re waiting to see how healthy he can be when the tournament starts next month. We’ll see if he’s on the roster today, when the roster is officially supposed to be announced.

The Vancouver Canucks are rebuilding their front office and have hired Émilie Castonguay to be their Assistant General Manager. Castonguay comes from a career as a player agent. Some of her former clients include Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin and Mathieu Joseph. The majority of her clients were French-Canadian. Castonguay is the first woman to hold the position of AGM and the first woman in a senior hockey ops role.

Lastly, the Seattle Kraken have released the jersey for their new expansion AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. So cool.

