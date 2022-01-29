Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview and Game Day Thread

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME #45

Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Location: Amalie Arena

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, ATTSN-RM

The Tampa Bay Lightning are preparing for their last game of January. So far this month they have a pretty strong record of 8-3-0, including winning six of the last seven games. As of today, the Bolts are second in the Atlantic Division, just two points behind the Florida Panthers, who are leading both the division and the league.

Nikita Kucherov will miss his second consecutive game due to being placed into COVID-19 protocol earlier this week, but it’s expected that the Russian forward should be back in the line-up for the game against the San Jose Sharks next week. Both Erik Cernak and Zach Bogosian are still recovering from their injuries, meaning that Fredrik Claesson will likely remain in the line-up. The Bolts still have defenseman Darren Raddysh and forward Cole Koepke on their taxi squad in case some of the regular players won’t be available for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile the Lightning’s next opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, are ending their four-game road trip tonight. That road trip has been very challenging and tough for the Golden Knights as they’ve lost two out of three games on the road so far, including the loss to the Florida Panthers 1-4 on Thursday night.

While the Bolts, despite all their injuries, managed to lose only three games in the current month, the Golden Knights have the opposite record in January, winning just three games this month. That slump could be partly blamed on the team’s health issues as the Golden Knight’s have just gotten back Max Pacioretty, who recovered from his wrist injury, and are still missing one of their key defencemen, Alex Martinez, who hasn’t played since November.

The Golden Knights, however, are still comfortably leading the Pacific Division and still have some leverage in the form of a fewer amount of games played over the second place Anaheim Ducks.

It will be the second and the last game this season between those teams. In the first game the Lightning took advantage of the Golden Knights despite having a slow start and came back after a 1-3 deficit.

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Anthony Cirelli

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk - Ross Colton - Taylor Raddysh

Defense

Victor Hedman - Cal Foote

Ryan McDonagh - Mikhail Sergachev

Fredrik Claesson - Jan Rutta

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Vegas Golden Knights Lines

Forwards

Max Pacioretty - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith

Mattias Janmark - Nicolas Roy - Evgenii Dadonov

Will Carrier - Nolan Patrick - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore - Zach Whitecloud

Brayden Mcnabb - Dylan Coghlan

Goaltender

Robin Lehner

Laurent Brossoit