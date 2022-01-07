Lightning Round: Riley Nash claimed off waivers

The Tampa Bay Lightning tried to slip Riley Nash through waivers earlier this week. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it very far as one of the first teams that could claim him, the Arizona Coyotes, snatched him up. The 32-year-old will be suiting up for his third team of the season once he makes it out to Glendale.

Nash’s tenure in Tampa was limited to just 10 games and he didn’t record a point. He did average a little over eleven minutes on the fourth line and held his own on the ice. Nash won the majority of his face-offs (52%), maintained a 58.14% shot share, and posted a fairly impressive 61.16% expected goal percentage. Had he stuck around a little longer with the team, he would have put up his fair share of points.

It was always unlikely that he was going to finish the season with the Bolts. He was brought in to help fill a temporary need, and while it would have been nice if he had stayed in the organization (either on the taxi squad or in Syracuse) there really wasn’t a spot for him once Nikita Kucherov was back on the roster. Heading to Arizona will likely be a chance for him to get a little more ice time as well.

Best of luck out west, Riley Nash.

