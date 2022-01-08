Lightning Round: How a small bet turned into raising almost $10,000 for Ryan Callahan Foundation

At the start of the year a Tampa Bay Lightning’s fans twitter account, Bolts Jolts, made a $100 bet with another twitter user, Hythlodaeus30, that Nikita Kucherov would be back in the line-up before the playoffs. As we already know, Kucherov actually returned this week, playing in his first game since the middle of October against the Calgary Flames. But instead of paying directly to him, Bolts Jolts suggested donating to the Ryan Callahan Foundation, which helps children battling cancer.

Hey @Hythlodaeus30, looks like it’s time to pay up.



But instead of paying me, how about we do something good here. To fulfill your end of the bet that you lost, how about you donate that $100 to the @RyanCallahanFdn and then post a screenshot here. pic.twitter.com/Nt7BjlRbWP — Bolts Jolts (@BoltsJolts) January 7, 2022

Due to some financial issues Hythlodaeus30 donated just $10, committing to pay the rest in the future, but Bolts Jolts made up the difference, donating $90 to the Ryan Callahan Foundation. This was the moment when #LightningTwitter picked up the movement and since that moment his timeline is flooded with screenshots of donations from dozens twitter users. Even ESPN broadcaster John Buccigross participated in it.

Bolts Jolts already managed to raise around $9,000 and has set his goal at $10,000. Former Tampa Bay Lightning player and namesake of the foundation, Ryan Callahan, didn’t expect to see it and was very flattered with all the donations.

Thank you to everyone out there that has donated tonight to @RyanCallahanFdn . What started as harmless banter has turned into something much more. The kids and families that we support will benefit so much from all your generosity. pic.twitter.com/k3uUU7vgv8 — Ryan Callahan (@TheRealCally24) January 8, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch signed forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a two-year AHL contract. Geo wrote about the player, who already played for the team in the past [Raw Charge]

Labrie previously played two seasons for the Syracuse Crunch posting 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points over 77 games. Labrie has spent a total of four seasons in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization from 2011-12 to 2013-14, spending two seasons each with the Norfolk Admirals and Syracuse Crunch. In addition, Labrie has appeared in 46 NHL games in his career with two goals and five points, all for the Tampa Bay Lightning over three seasons from 2011-12 to 2013-14.

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Hershey Bears 5-3 on a Friday night. P.C. Labrie scored a goal in his first game after return to Syracuse.

The names of the Lightning’s players and coaches were finally engraved on the Stanley Cup.

Hockey News

Just two games were played yesterday in the NHL.

The NHL also postponed two more Canadian games.

The @NHL has postponed two additional games due to Canadian attendance restrictions. https://t.co/sSjRO3h8DD pic.twitter.com/rzVViEKx3n — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall into the COVID-19 protocol.

The Maple Leafs have placed forwards Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



Forwards Joey Anderson and Brett Seney have been assigned to the Maple Leafs taxi squad from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 7, 2022

The Leafs forward Nick Ritchie cleared waivers and heading to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Nick Ritchie (TOR) clears waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 7, 2022

Reportedly, Dallas Stars defenceman John Klingberg has asked for a trade.