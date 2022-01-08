Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins: GAME #37
Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Amalie Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, NESN
Opponent SBNation Site: Stanley Cup of Chowder
The Tampa Bay Lightning finally got back Nikita Kucherov, who looked like he had not missed a single game in his first game in three months. The Russian forward recorded two assists in the game against the Calgary Flames and was deservedly named the first star of the game.
The top line, with Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point, was dominant that night. They posted an incredible 76.13 xGF% in 11 minutes together on the ice and controlled the pace of the game. The power play looked also much better with Kucherov’s presence, despite the fact that they didn’t convert their chances on Thursday night. But, as Mikhail Sergachev mentioned after the game, Kucherov wasn’t satisfied with his performance, still thinking that he could do more.
The Lightning are preparing for tonight’s game with the most optimal line-up since the start of the season. The only missing part is Ross Colton, who’s still on the COVID-19 protocol, but will likely be available next week. Zach Bogosian also remains out with a lower-body injury, but Cal Foote has been a solid replacement for him so far.
Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are heading to Tampa Bay after a 2-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Bruins are currently sitting in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, ten points behind the leading group. The Bruins will be likely fighting for a wild-card playoff spot, and if postseason started today, the Lightning would face them in the first round.
The Bruins top defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed last game due to lower body injury, but should be available for tonight’s game. The Bruins also await the return of goaltender Tuukka Rask, who recently signed a PTO deal with the Providence Bruins in the AHL, but this will happen later.
The Lightning defeated the Bruins in their first game of the season last December. In that game the Bruins turned the game into overtime after trailing 0-2 to the Lightning by the end of the second period, but an overtime goal by Steven Stamkos clinched two points for the Lightning on that night.
Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines
Forwards
Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk - Mathieu Joseph - Taylor Raddysh
Defense
Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Boston Bruins Lines:
Forwards
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith
Taylor Hall — Erik Haula — David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno — Charlie Coyle — Oscar Steen
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Anton Blidh
Defense
Mike Reilly — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Goaltenders
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
